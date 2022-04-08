ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville man gets 60 years for sex crimes against a child

By Rob Jones
 1 day ago

A Greenville man has been sentenced to 6 decades in prison for sex crimes against a child. 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced Thursday, that 54 year old Frederick Robert Chappell was sentenced on charges of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct With A Minor and Lewd Act On A Child.

Evidence presented at trial, showed that Chappell sexually assaulted an underaged girl multiple times between 2009 and 2010. Chappell was the boyfriend of the child's grandmother and gained the girl's trust before sexually abusing her.

The Solicitor's Office says, Chappell was first convicted of the crimes in 2012, but it was returned on appeal in 2019 before the retrial this week.

106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

