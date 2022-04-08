ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top-three linebacker recruit to visit Auburn on A-Day

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Auburn will be hosting one of the nation’s top 2023 recruits at its spring game on Saturday.

Linebacker Troy Bowles will be in attendance, according to On3’s Jeffrey Lee. Bowles is considered among the very best linebacker prospects in the nation for the 2023 class, with On3 themselves even giving him the No. 1 spot in their rankings.

Troy Bowles is the son of NFL head coach Todd Bowles, so it should come as no shock that he possesses excellent defensive instincts at the linebacker position. Bowles is an all-around prospect, displaying strong abilities as both a pass rusher and dropping back in coverage. While 247Sports’ Crystal Ball has him heading to Georgia, it would be a huge get for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers to make a strong impression on Bowles at A-Day on Saturday.

Troy Bowles’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 37 10 2

Rivals 4 98 19 4

ESPN 4 86 6 3

On3 Recruiting 4 63 15 1

247 Composite 4 44 11 3

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Florida

Projected Position Linebacker

Height 6’1

Weight 206

Class 2023

Offers

  • Auburn
  • Alabama
  • Georgia
  • Florida
  • Clemson
  • Ohio State
  • Oklahoma

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

