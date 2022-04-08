ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Legislature approves emergency $1M for bird flu

By STEVE KARNOWSKI - Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature rushed through $1 million in emergency funding Thursday to bolster the fight against bird flu, a highly contagious disease that has cost the state's turkey farmers more than 1 million birds. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Torrey Westrom, of Elbow Lake,...

