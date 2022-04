The defensive back room has quickly become one that the Longhorns are needing to add to, and the more the better. Texas lost both of their starting safeties and a cornerback from last season, causing them to move players like Kitan Crawford around to help shore up the secondary. They were able to add some depth from the high school ranks in B.J. Allen and Larry Turner-Gooden, but after the 2022 season they will likely lose more.

