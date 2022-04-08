ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Leonard to lead pediatric otolaryngology division

wustl.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid S. Leonard, MD, an associate professor of otolaryngology, has been selected to lead the Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head...

source.wustl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

This long COVID symptom can lead to nerve damage

Scientists recently found that nerve damage caused by long COVID-19 symptoms can come from immune system dysfunction, which includes low activity in the immune system. Driving the news: In a new study, researchers dug into why people who have long COVID-19 end up with neuropathic symptoms or nerve damage. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Understanding diabetic kidney disease

March is National Kidney Month, which makes this a good time to learn about diabetic kidney disease. Diabetic nephropathy, also called diabetic kidney disease, is a serious complication of Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. In the U.S., about 1 in 3 people living with diabetes have diabetic nephropathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Signs of appendicitis may be cancer

What appears to be appendicitis can actually be cancer of the appendix in some cases, especially in patients under the age of 50, a new study suggests. While antibiotics can be used instead of surgery to treat acute appendicitis, patients who receive antibiotics should be closely followed in case they actually have cancer, according to the paper published online recently in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Leonard, MO
MedicalXpress

Younger patients with appendicitis are more likely to have cancer of the appendix

Although appendectomy (surgical removal of the appendix) is still the most effective treatment for acute appendicitis, nonoperative management is increasingly common as recent studies have shown that antibiotics can be an effective initial treatment for many patients. A new analysis of cases in the National Cancer Database (NCDB) finds, however, that there is an increased risk of cancer of the appendix for younger patients (less than 50 years old). The increase appears to be driven by a rise in carcinoids, a slow-growing type of neuroendocrine tumor, according to study findings published online today as an "article in press" in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lesions without symptoms: understanding resilience to Alzheimer disease neuropathological changes

Since the original description of amyloid-Î² plaques and tau tangles more than 100Â years ago, these lesions have been considered the neuropathological hallmarks of Alzheimer disease (AD). The prevalence of plaques, tangles and dementia increases with age, and the lesions are considered to be causally related to the cognitive symptoms of AD. Current schemes for assessing AD lesion burden examine the distribution, abundance and characteristics of plaques and tangles at post mortem, yielding an estimate of the likelihood of cognitive impairment. Although this approach is highly predictive for most individuals, in some instances, a striking mismatch between lesions and symptoms can be observed. A small subset of individuals harbour a high burden of plaques and tangles at autopsy, which would be expected to have had devastating clinical consequences, but remain at their cognitive baseline, indicating 'resilience'. The study of these brains might provide the key to understanding the 'black box' between the accumulation of plaques and tangles and cognitive impairment, and show the way towards disease-modifying treatments for AD. In this Review, we begin by considering the heterogeneity of clinical manifestations associated with the presence of plaques and tangles, and then focus on insights derived from the rare yet informative individuals who display high amounts of amyloid and tau deposition in their brains (observed directly at autopsy) without manifesting dementia during life. The resilient response of these individuals to the gradual accumulation of plaques and tangles has potential implications for assessing an individual's risk of AD and for the development of interventions aimed at preserving cognition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Opioid prescriptions for pediatric patients following surgical procedures have dropped significantly

Researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine found that opioid prescriptions for children who underwent one of eight common outpatient surgeries declined over a period of five years. These findings suggest that clinicians are using more discretion when considering which pediatric patients require an opioid prescription after their procedures. The findings were published online today by the journal Pediatrics.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Connecticut

Yale Researchers Study Potential Treatment for Depression in Patients With Parkinson's Disease

Yale researchers are studying a potential treatment for depression in patients with Parkinson’s disease: ketamine. They are looking for people in Connecticut to help and get involved with a newly-launched clinical trial. Nearly one million people in the United States are living with Parkinson’s Disease, according to Parkinson’s Foundation....
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cochlear Implants#Tumor#Birth Defects#Md
contagionlive.com

Fluvoxamine Prevents COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Outpatient Settings

A systematic review of clinical trials found a high probability that fluvoxamine prevented COVID-19 hospitalizations in outpatient settings. The COVID-19 pandemic has drained hospital staff and resources, creating a need for treatments that are effective in outpatient settings. Fluvoxamine, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) and a σ-1 receptor (S1R), has previously been proven to offer anti-inflammatory and antiviral effects.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy