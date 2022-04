BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs next Tuesday, their roster could include 1st overall pick Owen Power. "It's a proud day for our Organization. We certainly believe in Owen and his abilities both on and off the ice," General Manager Kevyn Adams said Friday afternoon. "He's a phenomenal person. We're excited to have him join this group and come in and be himself."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO