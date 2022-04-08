‘When The Lights Go Out’ show coming to WonderHouse in Ventura

If there’s one defining clip from Showtime’s “Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain,” the new documentary about the pioneering hip-hop group, it’s the sight of a 30-foot inflatable stage Buddha emerging from the bong smoke like the beast from the fog in The Hound of the Baskervilles, or the landing of the mothership in Spielberg’s “Close Encounters.” It’s excessive and ridiculous and eerily Spinal Tap-ish, but it captures all the bravado and hijinks and ‘give-it-a-go’ attitude of a group trying to make sense of the landscape they’ve invented. Cypress Hill were a group of firsts: first hip-hop group to headline Reading Festival; first group to (successfully) transition from hip-hop to rock; first hip-hop group to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On this commercial point, director Estevan Oriol’s whirlwind portrait is dead-on; the catch, however, is that it frequently loses sight of the individuals.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO