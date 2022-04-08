ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Novavax Stock Dropped 23.6% This Week

By Jim Halley
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Shares of biotech company Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) plummeted by 23.6% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence . The stock opened on Monday at $74.98 and rose to as high as $75 on Tuesday before it began to plummet. It sunk to a new 52-week low of $56.80 in the early afternoon on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5WBH_0f3XBI7600

Image Source: Getty Images

So what

It's becoming clear that Novavax is falling behind its peers in its ongoing efforts to get an Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) for its COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster shot in the U.S.

On March 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the EUAs for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna and the Pfizer - BioNTech partnership to allow second booster shots to be given to individuals 50 and over and to people who are immunocompromised.

Novavax's vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, is protein-based, not mRNA-based, and has been approved already in 35 countries , including Australia, Canada, Great Britain, and all of the members of the European Union -- but not in the U.S. The concern among investors is that by the time Novavax does get U.S. approval for its vaccine, the potential market for the shot here will have shrunk considerably.

Part of the problem is that Novavax didn't complete its U.S. EAU request until Jan. 31. Given the delays that have stalled its vaccine approval here, it may be too late to catch up.

Now what

It's not all bad news. The company sold plenty of vaccines elsewhere. Last year, thanks mostly to its COVID-19 vaccine, the company reported sales of $1.1 billion, up from $476 million in 2020. However, its sales in the fourth quarter slowed year over year to $222 million compared to $280 million in the prior-year period. For the year, the company had a net loss of $1.7 billion compared to a loss of $418 million in 2020. In Q4, it reported a loss of $846 million, compared to a loss of $178 million in the same period in 2020.

Management says it expects the biotech company to finally turn things around this year, guiding for 2022 revenue in the $4 billion to $5 billion range.

Based on management's outlook, the stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, so if it hits its targets, investors should look back on today's share prices as a great bargain. The question is, given its late start in the U.S., can the company achieve those results purely from international sales?

In the short term, the stock was already bouncing back a little on Friday, but much of that likely reflects the fact that it had dropped to a new 52-week low the day before.

10 stocks we like better than Novavax
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novavax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Jim Halley owns Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Novavax Stock#Nvax#Nvx Cov2373#The European Union
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Vaccines
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
175K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy