Belleview, FL

Belleview Police: Boy, 16, was fatally shot when he and friend tested bulletproof vest

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 1 day ago
BELLEVIEW — Police say the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed earlier this week at a mobile home park had engaged in a testing exercise that went horribly wrong. He and a friend fired gunshots at each other to determine whether a bulletproof vest worked. When Christopher Broad was wearing the vest, one of the shots missed the protective cover.

Belleview Police officers arrested the accused triggerman Thursday. He is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm. A second defendant is charged with making a false report.

Both of the defendants are age 17. Because they are juveniles, the Star-Banner is withholding their names.

The shooting happened on April 3

Belleview Police Sgt. Michael Miley, a detective, said in his report that officers were called to 10468 SE 52nd Court shortly after 7 p.m. on April 3. An officer entered the residence and saw Broad on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The accused shooter was performing CPR, according to Miley's report. He later died at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, formerly known as Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Initially, police were unable to get any information because the alleged shooter was "distraught," the report said.

Police: False account of shooting was initially provided

According to police, the boy accused of making a false report initially told a 911 operator that unknown people had shot at the residence and hit Broad in the chest. He told 911 that he did not know how many people were involved, and that the bullets came through the residence.

Miley later interviewed the teen, according to the report. He was treated as a witness, since at the time officers did not know what had happened.

The boy said they were hanging out and two other friends came by. The teen said Broad put on a bulletproof vest and asked to be shot.

The boy said they have fired at the vest in the past. He said one of the boys agreed to be the shooter and fired several shots at the vest. He said Broad fell.

The boy said he removed the vest from Broad and saw he had been shot in the chest. He said the two boys who had come to the residence then left.

Snapchat video

Miley went to the hospital to talk with the alleged shooter, who also was treated as a witness.

That teen said that, while at the incident location, he heard gunshots, grabbed a gun, and fired a shot at a vehicle that was driving away, according to the report.

He said two other males who were at the home left after the shooting.

The boy said the gun he fired belongs to his father, who leaves it at the residence so he can protect himself.

The detective was able to find one of the males who was at the residence and interviewed him. That witness said he and another friend were at the incident location. He told the detective he did not see the shooting.

Miley found the other friend. He said the teen arrested for the shooting showed them a gun and a bulletproof vest. He said the shooter put the vest on and Broad fired a shot. He said Broad and the other boy then switched roles, according to the report.

The witness said he recorded both shootings on Snapchat. He said he deleted the video of the fatal shooting. The detective watched the first video, which showed Broad firing a shot at the other boy.

The witness agreed to give Miley his phone to recover the deleted video, the report said.

Video of the shooting

On Monday, Miley got a search warrant for the incident location. He found two 9mm handguns. The next day, Miley went to the Marion County Sheriff's Office to download the deleted video.

On Wednesday, according to the report, he was able to view the video, which showed Broad wearing the bulletproof vest. The teen charged with the shooting fired one shot. There was a pause, and then the shooter fired four more shots.

One of the bullets struck the victim in an area not covered by the vest, BPD officials said. The vest belongs to the father of the accused shooter.

The State Attorney's Office reviewed the case

After the shooting, BPD officials met with prosecutors several times to review the circumstances of the case.

Prosecutors decided to charge both defendants as adults. Miley obtained warrants and made the arrests on Thursday.

Both defendants were booked into the Marion County Jail. Records show the accused shooter was released after posting a $30,000 bond. Bail for the second boy was set at $1,000. He also posted bond and was released.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

Comments / 2

