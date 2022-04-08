ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

More COVID funding flowing to these Massachusetts community organizations to help with vaccine equity

By Alison Kuznitz
 1 day ago
Community organizations scattered throughout Massachusetts will collectively receive $4.5 million in new COVID-19 funding to bolster vaccination rates and overcome ongoing disparities, the Baker administration announced Friday. The Massachusetts Vaccine Equity Initiative, with investments tallying more than $51 million so far, is backed by federal assistance from the Centers...

