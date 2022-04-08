Update- Suspect Arrested* Troopers Investigating Attempted Carjacking at the Mall

Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile male of Bear, DE, for attempted robbery following an attempted carjacking at the Christiana Mall in late March.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:25 p.m., March 23, 2022, in the parking lot of the Target at the Christiana Mall, located at 800 Christiana Mall, Newark. Investigation determined a male suspect approached a 14-year-old male victim as he returned to his brother’s vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect advised the victim to give him everything and the victim attempted to runaway, but fell to the ground. The suspect stood overtop the victim took his car keys and demanded him to get in the vehicle. The victim refused and fled into the food court.

The victim’s vehicle was later located in the parking lot running with the doors open. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Through investigative mean troopers identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. On April 7, 2022, the juvenile suspect turned himself in at Troop 2 and was charged with Attempted Robbery 2 nd Degree. The juvenile was arraigned in the New Castle County Family Court and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center on $5,000 secured bond.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 040822 1144

The post *Update- Suspect Arrested* Troopers Investigating Attempted Carjacking at the Mall appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .