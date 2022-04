Maps and legends are common in parks and other large natural areas and reserves so that visitors do not get lost — one word of advice is to take a photograph of one of them prior to entering one in case you need it to know where you are going and a physical paper version is unavailable — so when I took a photograph of the map of the Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge in Mississippi, I realized that this qualified for the latest entry in the series of What Is Wrong With This Photograph? articles here at The Gate.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO