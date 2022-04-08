ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furnas County, NE

Rural Nebraska fire chief dies in crash on way to wildfire

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aoFBu_0f3XAsYX00

A wildfire in southern Nebraska fueled by dry conditions and strong winds forced the evacuation of the small village of Edison and a rural fire chief was killed in a crash while he was responding to the blaze. The Nebraska State Patrol called for a mandatory evacuation Thursday night of the Furnas County community of about 130 people about 187 miles southwest of Lincoln as a large fire neared the town. The patrol also said that Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull died after the emergency SUV he was a passenger in collided with a water tanker as smoke from the fire cut visibility to zero. Critical fire weather conditions were forecast for Friday from the central Plains to the northwestern Gulf Coast, including parts of Texas and Louisiana.

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Large fire in southwestern Nebraska causes town to evacuate

EDISON, Neb. — Evacuations are underway right now in Edison, Nebraska, as a large fire moves through the area. The fire is located in Furnas County, southwest of Kearney near the Kansas border. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. saying, "The town of Edison is now...
EDISON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Furnas County, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
County
Furnas County, NE
State
Louisiana State
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Edison, NE
State
Nebraska State
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
KSLTV

5-year-old driving ATV by himself dies in Arizona crash

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a 5-year-old child died in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in Havasu Heights, Arizona. Deputies said the young boy was the only person on the ATV. He was transported to a nearby...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Gulf Coast#The Patrol#Traffic Accident#Rural Nebraska#The Nebraska State Patrol#Elwood Volunteer Fire
Salina Post

Man hospitalized after incident at I-70 rest area

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Friday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Hyundai Elantra driven by Martin Miquel Estrada, 29, Kansas City, Mo., entered the westbound rest area at I-70 and Kansas 156. The driver did not make the...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

23 convictions for Wichita drug ring run from prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two dozen people have been convicted of being involved in a Wichita drug ring. Investigators say a man doing time for murder was the mastermind from his prison cell. This week, a federal jury convicted the final two defendants in the case. KSN first reported about the drug ring two […]
WICHITA, KS
WOWT

BREAKING: New details in fatal crash in Omaha

An Iowa woman needed assistance with the perfect gift for her father who is a retiring firefighter. Homeowners in north-central Omaha were sounding the alarm over a cable that had been strung across their backyards for months. 6 On Your Side: Irvington Fire Department fight high fuel prices. Updated: 5...
OMAHA, NE
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy