Lebanon City Police Lt. William Lebo remembered as happy husband, mentor to younger cops

Lora Lebo said the universe brought her and her husband, Bill, together through "a series of points of light. Almost a road map."

They met in 1984 as Lora was visiting her best friend from 7th grade and Bill was playing poker with his brother.

In February 2008, 24 years after their first meeting, Bill sent Lora a dozen roses and the couple went out on their first date.

On that same night, Lebo asked her to marry him as he handed her a necklace. Without hesitation, she said yes.

"He said he wanted to lock me down before I found someone else," she said. "I just knew he was my person."

Lora Lebo wore that same necklace Friday as family, friends and law enforcement officers gathered in Hershey to honor the life and sacrifice of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo.

The halls of the Giant Center filled with officers from throughout Central Pennsylvania, packed in to honor their fallen brother as his casket was ceremoniously carried by a Lebanon City Police Honor Guard.

Lebo died March 31 in a shootout with a man who had broken into a home on the 1100 block of Forest street. Lebo was 30 days from retirement.

He was born in Italy but spent most of his life in Lebanon County, according to his obituary. He and Lora married in 2009 and spent the last 14 years "traveling, golfing and holding every minute of life precious."

Lebo's wife and Lebanon Police Lt. Eric Sims stood side by side to deliver the eulogy, saying it was important to represent both the personal and professional parts of the fallen officer's life.

When picking a wedding date, Bill insisted that it had to accommodate his platoon. Before they married, Lora said, they agreed they would always find a way to make this marriage work, that there was "No getting out of this."

"When he would get sassy with me, I would say 'Listen buddy, I chose to marry you'... there was no give-backs, no take-backs, no quits, or no takeses-backeses," she said.

Sundays were sacred in the Lebo home, with barbecues, slow jazz, watching golf and adult beverages. Lora said Bill kept work life separate from home life, and hated when a Sunday afternoon was ruined with the sounds of power tools and lawn mowers.

"Sundays were for quiet time," she said, holding back tears. "I think I'll miss the Sundays the most."

Bill loved his daughter, Corinne, even when she was ready to strike out on her own, Lora said.

"I don't think Bill would have ever been ready for baby bird to fly the nest, but Corinne is thriving and she is making us so proud," she said in one of several moments that had her choking back tears.

Lora would often ask her husband if he was happy, and his answer was always "Oh, you can't imagine dear."

"I was blessed to have 14 years of wonderful," she said, holding back tears. "He was my everything."

Bill Lebo helped young cops build a foundation

Sims called Lebo his mentor, recalling his huge personality, his love of walking in the snow and his collection of classic cars.

"Bill always had a way with words," Sims said. "Bill also had a larger-than-life personality, and he could be quite eccentric at times."

Lt. Lebo would regularly take his platoon out to eat, refusing to let anyone else get the check at the end of the meal. He was also notorious for using all modes of transportation to get to work, except for his vehicle.

"He took a pogo stick, he used a mini-Segway, he rode his bicycle and he even used his mother-in-law's jazzy scooter on occasion," Sims said. "Bill also loved to walk to work in the snow. He loved the peace and quiet of it."

Lebo coached his officers speak with residents and learn the community, Sims said. He said that would help ensure residents were friendly and comfortable with the police force. He coached them to drive slowly while on patrol, with windows down and no music playing so they could hear if trouble was starting.

And he was adamant that police officers should always wear their hats when patrolling. That's how people would know they are police officers who are ready to help, he would say.

"His hat was usually cocked to one side on an angle on his head, and nothing infuriated him more than seeing an officer on the street without his hat," Sims said. "I can tell you that first-hand."

Lt. Lebo would have been incredibly proud of the brotherhood the Lebanon City Police Department has shown during this tragedy, according to Sims. He would be grateful for the support shown through the community at his passing.

"He truly loved to serve for the last 40 years," Sims said.

Known as "Bill-isms," Lebo would often tell officers "You're going places." A message Sims thought was given just for himself, he later realized that Lebo said it to everyone and believed it.

In a sobering reminder of what brought them together on Friday, Sims offered a simple closing message from the podium to his brothers in law enforcement:

"Keep your guard up, men."

With heavy hearts, community lines streets for procession

The 40-year police veteran's funeral procession started at Christman's Funeral Home in Lebanon and ended at a celebration of life service at the Giant Center. Hundreds lined the streets with flags to honor Lebo.

Thom Iriana, of Hershey, found a spot to observe the procession on a sidewalk just outside Palmyra. He arrived around 30 minutes early, carrying an American flag and pushing a stroller with his two grandsons in tow.

"These (police officers) put their lives on the line every minute of their shift, every car stop, every time they knock on a door," he said. "I can't do that ... we owe them tremendous gratitude."

At 9:59 a.m., the sound of rumbling motorcycles grew louder as the head of the procession, 24 police officers on bikes, arrived in formation at the intersection of West Main Street (US 422) and North Lingle Avenue.

Holding the flag over his left shoulder, Iriana raised his right arm and saluted as the hearse carrying the body of Lt. Lebo passed slowly in front of him.

"I knew no other expression that would be more appropriate," he said afterward. "I was not in the military or police, but from my heart, that was the best I could do."

Instead of flowers, the Lebo family is asking for donations to be made to the Elks Foundation, at 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, or Concerns of Police Survivors, also known as C.O.P.S., at 59 Ruppert Road, East Berlin, PA 17316.

