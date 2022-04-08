RAW: PRELIM SCRIPT AND EMBARGO

Related
Eight Russian cruise missiles fired from Belarus shot down: Ukraine air force
The Ukrainian Air Force claims it shot down eight Russian cruise missiles Tuesday that were fired into Ukraine from Belarus.
americanmilitarynews.com
China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
The woman who turned down her share of a $6bn settlement to fight the family behind the opioid crisis
Ellen Isaacs is intent on holding Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family to account – for the deaths of her son and many thousands of others
SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra Money in April?
SNAP households have received emergency allotments (EA allotments) equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit, since March of 2020. According to the U.S....
Judge Signals Marjorie Taylor Greene Candidacy Challenge Likely to Proceed
The Republican lawmaker's lawyer warned the court that a ruling against her could lead to challenges against Trump's fitness for office also.
‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market
WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Florida Oath Keeper: 'I Can't Even Defend Myself' Now That Lawyer Disbarred
"I can't even try to defend myself at this point," Kelly Meggs reportedly said after being urged to find a new lawyer during a Friday hearing.
U.S. bolstering Ukrainian defenses against Russian advance in east, Sullivan says
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says the U.S. is "working around the clock to deliver weapons and military assistance every day, including today."
Tide turns for Trump favorite in key Senate race
North Carolina’s May 17 primary is emerging as a key test of the former president’s clout.
Senator urges Democrats to ‘scream from the rooftops’ against Republicans
Brian Schatz from Hawaii, who denounced Josh Hawley on the Senate floor over Ukraine, tells own side to make more noise
Psaki gets in one final shot on Judiciary Republicans over Jackson hearings
White House press secretary Jen Psaki landed a parting shot on Senate Judiciary Republicans on Friday for their confirmation hearing questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
AOL Corp
Judge sentences Alaska man to nearly 3 years in prison for threatening to kill senators
An Alaska man who left a barrage of menacing voicemail messages threatened to kill the state’s two U.S. senators was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline sentenced Jay Allen Johnson, 65, after the Delta Junction resident pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal charges of threatening to kill or have an assassin murder GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, the Justice Department said.
CNBC
Prosecutors allege the 2 men who posed as DHS agents shipped evidence out of their apartment in an effort to conceal crimes
Two men who posed as Department of Homeland Security agents attempted to ship evidence out of their apartment and enlist the help of a federal law enforcement agent after being tipped off to an investigation, according to a filing. Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, were taken into custody...
Biden aims at 'ghost gun' violence with new federal rule
President Joe Biden is taking fresh aim at "ghost guns," the privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes
RAW: WH COVID COORD DR ASHISH JHA-CDC GUIDANCE RIGHT
WH covid response coordinator says CDC policy on pandemic is right.
Federal appeals court in Louisiana reverses Texas decision on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans has reversed a lower court ruling that blocked an executive order from President Joe Biden requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A three-judge panel with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to reverse a federal court ruling in Texas in January that imposed a nationwide injunction against the vaccine requirement for federal employees. The...
(NO MUSIC) HEALTH MINUTE: COVID VACCINE COULD BE YEARLY THIS FALL
Covid-19 cases are now rising in more than half of US states, but are still relatively low overall. One former US health official says Covid-19 vaccines could become an annual shot as early as this fall.
Sullivan on Russia's new general in Ukraine: 'Another author of crimes and brutality'
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tells CNN's Jake Tapper that appointing a new general cannot erase Russia's "strategic failure" in Ukraine.
RAW: DC: SECY AUSTIN HONOR CORDON, ROUNDTABLE W/ INDIAN DM
Secy Austin Honor Cordon w/ Indian Defense Minister
RAW: SOUTH KOREA: ZELENSKY ADDRESSES PARLIAMENT
Ukrainian President addresses South Korea's Parliament
