RAW: UKRAINE: SEVERAL DEAD BY ROCKET STRIKE IN KRAMATORSK

Related
PHOTOS: Ukraine claims Russia launched deadly strike on evacuee train carrying 100 children
A passenger train evacuating refugees, including 100 children, was hit by Russian shelling near the Brusyn station in the separatist-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine, the country’s national railroad wrote on Facebook.
Several dead after Russian forces attack shopping mall in Ukraine's capital Kyiv
March 21 (UPI) -- Russian forces have targeted a shopping mall in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the shelling killed several people, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday. The State Emergency Services of Ukraine said in a statement that the Retroville Mall was attacked late on Sunday and the shelling sparked fires in the parking lot and on four floors of the retail center.
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukraine warns Russian troops may be surprised by 'deadly' Chernobyl ‘souvenirs’
Russian forces who occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant took radioactive “souvenirs” with them before evacuating the area, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear company.
americanmilitarynews.com
China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says
Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda
Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to defame me as Pro-Putin and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Radar Online.com
Vladimir Putin's Only 'Indestructible' Supertank Destroyed, Adding Another Loss In Russia's War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's only "indestructible" super tank has been destroyed. The T-80UM2 tank, nicknamed the Black Eagle, was reportedly demolished in Ukraine less than one month after Russia's President declared war against the Eastern European country. Article continues below advertisement. According to Military Today, the tank was somehow used in the...
Putin suffers huge security blunder as Ukraine publishes names and numbers of 600 Kremlin spies ‘involved in invasion’
THE names and phone numbers of more than 600 Russian spies have been published by Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s spooks have suffered a massive and embarrassing security blunder, the latest in Russian’s faltering invasion of its neighbour. In total, the details of 620 Russians working for the FSB spy...
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
First NATO country sends Ukraine powerful surface-to-air missiles to shoot down Russian aircraft and cruise missiles
Slovakia confirmed it had sent Ukraine a Soviet-era S-300, a long-range surface-to-air missile system that President Zelenskyy had desperately wanted.
A teacher in Russia was fired and fined after her eighth-grade student recorded her and turned her in for saying 'Ukraine is a separate country'
"It's as though they've all plunged into some kind of madness," Marina Dubrova told The New York Times about Russians in supporting the war.
Ninth Russian colonel killed in Ukraine as Putin’s invasion continues to blunder
A ninth Russian colonel has been killed in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin’s losses continue to pile up since launching his invasion in February.Colonel Alexander Bespalov – who led the 59th Guards Tank Regiment – was given a funeral in the central city of Ozersk on Friday.No details have been given about his death after it was revealed in a now-deleted post on a local messaging board - but the commander’s demise follows the killing of eight other senior officers in the conflict.Ukraine estimates that a further 19,000 rank and file Russian soldiers have been slain, although NATO puts the figure...
americanmilitarynews.com
Former NATO commander says Western fears of nuclear war are preventing a proper response to Putin
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A former top NATO commander has said Western fears “about nuclear weapons and World War III” have left it “fully deterred” and Vladimir Putin “completely undeterred” as the Russian leader pursues his increasingly brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Putin's former chief economic adviser says the number of Russians living in poverty will probably double, maybe triple, in the wake of the Ukraine war
Nearly 19 million Russians live in poverty but Putin is more concerned with his territorial ambitions, Andrei Illarionov told the BBC.
With bloodied gloves, forensic teams uncover gruesome secrets of Bucha in Ukraine
While investigators uncover the remains of civilians, heartbroken families wait nearby to reclaim their loved ones
Russian Legislator Calls Ukraine 'Total War,' Demands Attack On NATO Convoys
"We have to make the collective West understands that they have no chance of winning this war," Russian Duma deputy warns.
Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice
Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
Ukrainian troops celebrate as they shoot down Russian drone and flip the bird as it falls from sky
A video has emerged showing Ukrainian troops cheering and celebrating after shooting down a Russian drone using a UK-made missile.The footage shows a soldier firing the high velocity Starstreak missile – which can travel at speeds of up to Mach 4 – at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.The downing of the drone was met with triumphant cheers from the Ukrainian troops present.Yuriy Kochevenko, the Ukrainian solider who shared the video online, thanked the UK for supplying the missile system, built by Thales at their plant in Belfast, adding that his fellow servicemen...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0