RAW: UKRAINE: CONCERNS AFTER STRIKE HITS TRAIN STATION

Concerns after the horrific attack at a train station in Kramatorsk

The Independent

Seven bodies found after Russian air strike hits school, Ukraine claims

Seven bodies have been found in the rubble of a school building in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine after it was hit in a Russian air strike.Three wounded people had been pulled out of the rubble, the Ukrainian emergencies service said in a statement on Tuesday. Rescue and recovery work at the site is now finished, it said. It is not yet clear if there have been any fatalities from the air strike that hit the building on Sunday morning.Mykolaiv has come under sustained shelling in recent days, but the governor of the region said on Tuesday that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
#Ukraine#Train Station#Kramatorsk
Daily Mail

Russia 'unleashes chemical weapons on Mariupol': Liz Truss vows to hold Putin to account amid reports Ukrainian troops were hit by agent dropped from a drone leaving them unable to breathe and dizzy - after Zelensky warned of impending chemical attacks

Russia has 'unleashed chemical weapons on Mariupol' as Liz Truss vows to hold Putin to account amid reports Ukrainian troops were hit by an agent dropped from a drone - after Zelensky warned of impending chemical attacks. The unidentified agent is said to have been dropped on the southern port...
MILITARY
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
