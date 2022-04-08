RAW: UKRAINE: CONCERNS AFTER STRIKE HITS TRAIN STATION

Related
Seven bodies found after Russian air strike hits school, Ukraine claims
Seven bodies have been found in the rubble of a school building in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine after it was hit in a Russian air strike.Three wounded people had been pulled out of the rubble, the Ukrainian emergencies service said in a statement on Tuesday. Rescue and recovery work at the site is now finished, it said. It is not yet clear if there have been any fatalities from the air strike that hit the building on Sunday morning.Mykolaiv has come under sustained shelling in recent days, but the governor of the region said on Tuesday that...
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says
Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
Putin's former chief economic advisor says Russia would likely halt the Ukraine war 'within a month or two' if the West slapped a full embargo on Russian oil and gas
In an interview with the BBC, Andrei Illarionov predicted Russia would be spared economic devastation because of the strength of its energy exports.
NATO will deploy a permanent full-scale military force on its border with Russia to combat a future invasion, alliance's chief says
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told The Telegraph that the alliance was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation."
A teacher in Russia was fired and fined after her eighth-grade student recorded her and turned her in for saying 'Ukraine is a separate country'
"It's as though they've all plunged into some kind of madness," Marina Dubrova told The New York Times about Russians in supporting the war.
Russia 'unleashes chemical weapons on Mariupol': Liz Truss vows to hold Putin to account amid reports Ukrainian troops were hit by agent dropped from a drone leaving them unable to breathe and dizzy - after Zelensky warned of impending chemical attacks
Russia has 'unleashed chemical weapons on Mariupol' as Liz Truss vows to hold Putin to account amid reports Ukrainian troops were hit by an agent dropped from a drone - after Zelensky warned of impending chemical attacks. The unidentified agent is said to have been dropped on the southern port...
Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice
Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
Video shows Ukrainian soldier taking apart a Russian drone and discovering its components include a plastic bottle top for a fuel cap
Ukraine's Defense Ministry posted a video on Twitter Sunday of the solider taking apart a Russian Orlan-10 drone.
UKRAINE BRACING FOR MAJOR EASTERN ASSAULT (3:30pET)
Russia's focus in the war has shifted to Eastern Ukraine
Putin accused of using chemical weapons after Ukrainian troops hit by ‘unknown substance’ leaving them unable to breathe
VLADIMIR Putin's troops have been accused of using chemical weapons on Ukrainians in the besieged city of Mariupol. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK and other allies were "working urgently" to verify the details of the alleged chemical attack. A battalion claims troops were hit by an "unknown substance",...
Inside a ravaged Ukrainian school that became a Russian base
Russian forces destroyed and looted a school and then made it their base. Ukrainians react to the devastation and describe the pain of losing their loved ones to CNN's Clarissa Ward.
