RAW: UKRAINE: CONCERNS AFTER STRIKE HITS TRAIN STATION

Seven bodies have been found in the rubble of a school building in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine after it was hit in a Russian air strike.Three wounded people had been pulled out of the rubble, the Ukrainian emergencies service said in a statement on Tuesday. Rescue and recovery work at the site is now finished, it said. It is not yet clear if there have been any fatalities from the air strike that hit the building on Sunday morning.Mykolaiv has come under sustained shelling in recent days, but the governor of the region said on Tuesday that...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 27 DAYS AGO