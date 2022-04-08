RAW: UKRAINE: *NO BLUR* DOZENS DEAD IN KRAMATORSK STRIKE

Related
Idaho8.com
Dozens killed as Russian forces strike targets in western Ukraine
Russia expanded its offensive to western Ukraine on Sunday, firing missiles near the city of Lviv and hitting a large military base close to the Polish border, reportedly killing dozens of people and drawing the war closer to the borders of a NATO country. The attack came the day after...
PHOTOS: Ukraine claims Russia launched deadly strike on evacuee train carrying 100 children
A passenger train evacuating refugees, including 100 children, was hit by Russian shelling near the Brusyn station in the separatist-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine, the country’s national railroad wrote on Facebook.
Telegraph
Three British ex-soldiers feared dead in Russian strike on Ukraine military base
The Foreign Office is “urgently investigating” reports of the deaths of three British ex-special forces troops following a Russian airstrike at a military base in Ukraine. Moscow launched airstrikes on Sunday on the large Yavoriv base near the Polish border, where Ukraine is understood to have trained foreign volunteer fighters as well as processed shipments of military aid.
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
americanmilitarynews.com
China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Ukraine warns Russian troops may be surprised by 'deadly' Chernobyl ‘souvenirs’
Russian forces who occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant took radioactive “souvenirs” with them before evacuating the area, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear company.
‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda
Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to defame me as Pro-Putin and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says
Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
Radar Online.com
Vladimir Putin's Only 'Indestructible' Supertank Destroyed, Adding Another Loss In Russia's War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's only "indestructible" super tank has been destroyed. The T-80UM2 tank, nicknamed the Black Eagle, was reportedly demolished in Ukraine less than one month after Russia's President declared war against the Eastern European country. Article continues below advertisement. According to Military Today, the tank was somehow used in the...
Putin suffers huge security blunder as Ukraine publishes names and numbers of 600 Kremlin spies ‘involved in invasion’
THE names and phone numbers of more than 600 Russian spies have been published by Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s spooks have suffered a massive and embarrassing security blunder, the latest in Russian’s faltering invasion of its neighbour. In total, the details of 620 Russians working for the FSB spy...
Putin's former chief economic advisor says Russia would likely halt the Ukraine war 'within a month or two' if the West slapped a full embargo on Russian oil and gas
In an interview with the BBC, Andrei Illarionov predicted Russia would be spared economic devastation because of the strength of its energy exports.
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
Seattle woman, 72, agrees to sell home to pay $45,000 to Asian neighbor she called ‘slant eye’ during racist campaign that saw her flash victim's son, 2, and issue chilling death threat
A 72 year-old woman has agreed to sell her home to pay $45,000 to an Asian woman she branded 'slant eye' during a campaign of racist abuse which also saw her expose herself to the victim's toddler. Jan Myers will make the damages payout to Ti Pham after a years-long...
First NATO country sends Ukraine powerful surface-to-air missiles to shoot down Russian aircraft and cruise missiles
Slovakia confirmed it had sent Ukraine a Soviet-era S-300, a long-range surface-to-air missile system that President Zelenskyy had desperately wanted.
A teacher in Russia was fired and fined after her eighth-grade student recorded her and turned her in for saying 'Ukraine is a separate country'
"It's as though they've all plunged into some kind of madness," Marina Dubrova told The New York Times about Russians in supporting the war.
Ninth Russian colonel killed in Ukraine as Putin’s invasion continues to blunder
A ninth Russian colonel has been killed in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin’s losses continue to pile up since launching his invasion in February.Colonel Alexander Bespalov – who led the 59th Guards Tank Regiment – was given a funeral in the central city of Ozersk on Friday.No details have been given about his death after it was revealed in a now-deleted post on a local messaging board - but the commander’s demise follows the killing of eight other senior officers in the conflict.Ukraine estimates that a further 19,000 rank and file Russian soldiers have been slain, although NATO puts the figure...
Russia 'unleashes chemical weapons on Mariupol': Liz Truss vows to hold Putin to account amid reports Ukrainian troops were hit by agent dropped from a drone leaving them unable to breathe and dizzy - after Zelensky warned of impending chemical attacks
Russia has 'unleashed chemical weapons on Mariupol' as Liz Truss vows to hold Putin to account amid reports Ukrainian troops were hit by an agent dropped from a drone - after Zelensky warned of impending chemical attacks. The unidentified agent is said to have been dropped on the southern port...
Russian Warlord Shares Maps Showing, He Says, 'Point by Point' Attack Plan
It wasn't immediately clear whether the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, was attempting to spread false intelligence regarding Vladimir Putin's military strategy in Ukraine.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0