RAW: FILE- 2 COACHES JOIN BRIAN FLORES SUIT AGAINST NFL

Dwayne Haskins shared chilling final post about being ‘at peace’ just hours before Steelers star died at 24
NFL star Dwayne Haskins shared a final social media post talking about being "at peace" just hours before he died. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed after being hit by a car in South Florida on Saturday morning. On Friday, Haskins shared his final post on his Instagram story, a...
Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement
In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver
The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback
Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
Dwayne Haskins' comment on wife's last Instagram post comes to light after death: 'Helped me through my storm'
Dwayne Haskins’ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida. Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.
Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move
Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
In Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
Colin Cowherd Believes The Growing Tom Brady Rumor
After a 39-day retirement, Tom Brady announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the legendary quarterback has since been linked to another team. There have been rumors that Brady was actually close to coming back and joining the Miami Dolphins, where he’d have teamed up with Sean Payton, who also retired this offseason after almost two decades coaching the New Orleans Saints.
Watch now: Badgers OLB Kaden Johnson shares thoughts on the passing of Gary Brown
Wisconsin outside linebacker Kaden Johnson shares his thoughts on the passing of former running backs coach Gary Brown.
The Denver Broncos Re-Signed A QB Today
Brett Rypien has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Denver Broncos, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The quarterback has spent three years shuttling from Denver’s practice squad to the bench since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019. As the third-stringer behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, he attempted just two passes last season.
