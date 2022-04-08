ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Peta Murgatroyd wrote Maksim Chmerkovskiy a ‘goodbye text’ in Ukraine

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

Peta Murgatroyd revealed she feared the worst when her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was stuck in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

“I literally wrote him a text, almost a goodbye text like if something happens,” Murgatroyd, 35, told “Entertainment Tonight” Thursday.

Murgatroyd recalled feeling terrified for Chmerkovskiy’s life when he started to make his escape from his native country in February.

“To get the phone call and to see him frantically packing his bags trying to get out of the hotel was just like, I had a heart attack nearly. I had to sit myself down and calm down for him,” she said, recalling Chmerkovskiy, 42, hustling out of the capital, Kyiv. “And then the next eight days [that Chmerkovskiy was there] were life-changing. Absolutely life-changing.”

Murgatroyd took to Instagram at the time to share that she was praying for Chmerkovskiy’s safe return to the United States after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. While she was at home in California with their 5-year-old son, Shai, Chmerkovskiy was in the European country to be a judge on “World of Dance Ukraine.”

Chmerkovskiy documented his terrifying journey on Instagram as he attempted to flee the war-torn region, finally sharing in March that he had made it onto a train that took him to Poland.

The next day, he made his return to the US, where the “Dancing With the Stars” couple had an emotional reunion at the Los Angeles International Airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjQC7_0f3XAZyq00
He escaped from Ukraine and reunited with his wife in March.SplashNews.com

But Chmerkovskiy decided to return to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees just weeks after getting back to America.

He shared how fortunate he feels that Murgatroyd was by his side throughout the crisis and said they are working together to help others who are still trying to get to safety.

“I was lucky that Peta was with me on this. I made that commitment. We are working with Barnova 27, my organization. We’re pushing out. We’re working on other ways of getting other things into the country and what’s needed,” he told “ET” Thursday. “We’re working on developing livable towns, makeshift towns that can maybe serve as something else, [trying] to attract technology, 3D printing and so on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRkJg_0f3XAZyq00
The dancer documented his terrifying journey to flee the country and get to safety. maksimc/Instagram

He added that he wants to use his platform to help those struggling.

“This is what I’m dedicating myself [to], but I think it’s very important to also make sure people don’t forget about it,” he said. “I realized when I got home that this is so far away and it’s hard to retell the story over and over. So, I’m just using this opportunity to also say, like, ‘It’s going on right now.’ People are just now starting to need even more help, and we should stay with it.”

The dancer also praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for how he has been handling the war, calling him a “leader.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttVCI_0f3XAZyq00
The pair married in 2017 and have a son.maksimc/Instagram

“I think that guy is showing exactly why a majority of human beings in that country chose him to be their leader,” he said. “[He’s] an amazing example of somebody stepping up to the plate and, for once, actually doing their job even though they may not be a career politician.”

The couple married in July 2017 after dating on and off for six years.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Maks Chmerkovskiy Bonds With Son Shai, 5, On Family Outing After Return From Ukraine

The ‘DWTS’ pro spent some quality time with his son, while out for a bite, after coming back to the U.S. from Ukraine. Maks Chmerkovskiy, 42, was in total dad mode while out with his five-year-old son Shai on Sunday March 13. The Dancing With The Stars pro sweetly had his son up on his shoulders as they headed out from a late lunch in Malibu. The dancer’s outing came almost two weeks after he escaped Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion. It looked like the father-son duo were enjoying the quality time together.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

David Muir sparks concern with dangerous career move

David Muir is no stranger to challenging work situations but his latest move had fans seriously worried. The World News Tonight star has flown to Ukraine to report on the tragic war situation with Russia. David took to Instagram to update his followers with a heartbreaking update as he tried...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peta Murgatroyd
Person
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Ok Magazine

Where Are Malia and Sasha Obama Now That They Left the White House?

After spending eight years in the public eye because of their father, President Barack Obama, Malia and Sasha Obama are now all grown up and out on their own. Malia is 23 years old and a recent Harvard University graduate. Sasha is 20 years old and a sophomore at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan. The girls returned home to live with the former President and his wife, Michelle, when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#European
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they have made donations to charities to 'support the people of Ukraine' - as they pay tribute to Invictus Games athlete who died in conflict

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made donations of an undisclosed amount to charities to support the people of Ukraine as they paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete killed in action in Ukraine. In past weeks as Ukrainians fought tooth and nail to defend their cities against Russian aggression, the...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Page Six

94K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy