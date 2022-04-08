ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean McDermott absent from Tori Spelling's '@Home with Tori' trailer

By Francesca Bacardi
 1 day ago

Being “@Home with Tori” apparently means you don’t see Dean.

Tori Spelling is set to premiere a new lifestyle streaming show titled “@Home with Tori,” but her husband, Dean McDermott, did not make the cut in the sizzle reel-like trailer for the series.

Spelling appears alongside girlfriends and some of her kids as she prepares meals and cocktails, but it does not look like the former “Chopped Canada” host will be enjoying any of it.

“@Home with Tori,” which is created and executive produced by the eponymous host, will air on Vizio’s WatchFree+ platform.

McDermott’s absence comes amid long-standing rumors that he and the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum are getting divorced.

Page Six published exclusive photos in October 2021 of an infuriated-looking Spelling, 48, standing outside a lawyer’s office holding a notepad filled with bullet points alluding to a split.

Close-up shots of the actress’ notes showed a list including “Pig pen – get quote,” “AAA Jump Start Van” and finally “3pm Lawyer – assets – support – custody.”

Reps for the maybe-estranged couple never returned Page Six’s requests for comment on the photos.

Spelling and McDermott, 55, only continued to fuel split rumors with their public-facing actions, including the “Scary Movie 2” actress eliminating her husband’s Christmas stocking and excluding him from their family’s holiday card .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIYIo_0f3XAXDO00 The pair have been the center of split rumors for months.Getty Images

McDermott appeared to temporarily assuage the separation rumors when he posted a tribute to Spelling in March .

“Happy International Women’s Day to these incredibly smart, creative, strong, fierce and funny Women. I’m so blessed to have you in my life. I love you So Much!!” he captioned photos of daughters Stella, 13, and Hattie, 10, and two photos of Spelling.

He ended his Instagram post by calling himself a “lucky guy.”

The pair, who wed in May 2006, also share sons Liam, 15, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5.

