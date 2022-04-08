ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

See how small town fought off group of Russian tanks

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SmLuh_0f3XASnl00

CNN senior national correspondent Ed Lavandera visits Voznesensk, Ukraine, and speaks to residents that successfully fought back Russian forces.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol

April 2 (UPI) -- Multiple Russian soldiers died and many more grew ill after being served poisoned food and alcohol in the Ukrainian town of Izium, officials said on Saturday. At least two troops of 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation immediately died after eating stuffed buns from residents of Izium, a town located southeast of Kharkiv, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine said in a statement on Facebook. Another 28 soldiers who ate the poisoned buns have been hospitalized.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian soldier leaps out of his tank as it is blown to pieces in ambush: Videos show how Ukrainian resistance continues, with devastating attacks on armoured vehicles

This is the extraordinary moment a Russian soldier leapt from his tank after it came under aerial bombardment from Ukrainian anti-tank missiles - as Kyiv's forces continue to resist Putin's forces. Two separate clips recorded in recent days in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv have shown Russian military...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cnn#Russian
The Independent

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed and 600 Russian troops surrendered yesterday, says Zelensky

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said today.The Ukrainian president, speaking at a news briefing, said that negotiating teams from Kyiv and Moscow had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.He urged Western nations to be more involved in negotiations to end the war, but welcomed efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.Mr Zelensky also revealed that between 500-600 Russian soldiers had surrendered to Ukrainian forces on Friday.The Ukrainian president said he had spoken to German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join Lads' Army taking on Putin's forces says Kyiv will never fall to the Russians because Ukrainians are fighting 'like the Taliban on steroids'

A veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join the war in Ukraine has said Kyiv will not fall as their guerrilla tactics are ‘absolutely hammering’ Putin’s forces and they are defending their country ‘like the Taliban on steroids’. Shane Matthews, who completed...
MILITARY
CBS News

Russian troops tortured and executed a village mayor and her family, Ukrainian officials say

Ukrainian officials and local residents have said the mayor of a small town, along with her husband and son, were executed by invading Russian forces that had until recently occupied the area. Mayor Olga Sukhenko and her family were shot and thrown into a pit in a forest behind a plot of land with several houses that the Russian forces then took over in the town of Motyzhyn, they said.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy