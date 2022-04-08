See how small town fought off group of Russian tanks

Related
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
April 2 (UPI) -- Multiple Russian soldiers died and many more grew ill after being served poisoned food and alcohol in the Ukrainian town of Izium, officials said on Saturday. At least two troops of 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation immediately died after eating stuffed buns from residents of Izium, a town located southeast of Kharkiv, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine said in a statement on Facebook. Another 28 soldiers who ate the poisoned buns have been hospitalized.
New Ukrainian drone footage shows Russian tanks and armoured vehicles being destroyed as their column is devastated in yet another ambush
A Ukrainian drone captured what appears to be yet another ambush as a column of Russian armour is decimated, this time outside Kyiv. Numerous tanks can be seen blowing up under a Ukrainian assault on the outskirts of Dmytrivka. A follow up video filmed by a person on the ground...
Russian soldier leaps out of his tank as it is blown to pieces in ambush: Videos show how Ukrainian resistance continues, with devastating attacks on armoured vehicles
This is the extraordinary moment a Russian soldier leapt from his tank after it came under aerial bombardment from Ukrainian anti-tank missiles - as Kyiv's forces continue to resist Putin's forces. Two separate clips recorded in recent days in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv have shown Russian military...
Ukrainian woman whose village was stormed by Russian troops says they wore her clothes, stole money, and drunkenly shot off her husband's leg
The woman told CNN that two of the Russian troops who ransacked her home later admitted they did not support Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Russia warns US that convoys 'pumping Ukraine with weapons' will be considered 'legitimate targets'
Several NATO members like the US and UK have sent Ukraine military-grade products such as anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-tank missile systems.
Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed and 600 Russian troops surrendered yesterday, says Zelensky
Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said today.The Ukrainian president, speaking at a news briefing, said that negotiating teams from Kyiv and Moscow had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.He urged Western nations to be more involved in negotiations to end the war, but welcomed efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.Mr Zelensky also revealed that between 500-600 Russian soldiers had surrendered to Ukrainian forces on Friday.The Ukrainian president said he had spoken to German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French...
Russian spy captain killed on ‘top secret’ operation in Ukraine as Putin loses ANOTHER commander with 12 dead so far
A RUSSIAN spy captain was killed during a "top-secret" operation in Ukraine meaning Vladimir Putin has now lost a total of 12 commanders in the invasion. GRU military intelligence spy Captain Alexey Glushchak, 31, from Tyumen in Siberia, died in the carnage in Mariupol but details of his death have not been released.
Woman in Bucha said Russian troops came to her house, said 'we have come to liberate you,' then killed her husband in front of her
Russia is accused of killing at least 300 Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden calling Vladimir Putin a war criminal.
Zelenskyy jokes that Russian troops are supplying arms to Ukraine because so much of their equipment has been captured or abandoned
Ukraine's armed forces said Russian troops had lost hundreds of tanks and armored carriers since the start of its invasion.
Ukraine fired a ballistic missile at a Russian ship. Here's everything we know.
Ukraine is celebrating every small victory over Russia. The country announced on Thursday that it had destroyed the Russian landing ship Orsk in the Sea of Azov, docked at the occupied Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk. The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released photos and videos on Facebook...
Veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join Lads' Army taking on Putin's forces says Kyiv will never fall to the Russians because Ukrainians are fighting 'like the Taliban on steroids'
A veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join the war in Ukraine has said Kyiv will not fall as their guerrilla tactics are ‘absolutely hammering’ Putin’s forces and they are defending their country ‘like the Taliban on steroids’. Shane Matthews, who completed...
Russian troops tortured and executed a village mayor and her family, Ukrainian officials say
Ukrainian officials and local residents have said the mayor of a small town, along with her husband and son, were executed by invading Russian forces that had until recently occupied the area. Mayor Olga Sukhenko and her family were shot and thrown into a pit in a forest behind a plot of land with several houses that the Russian forces then took over in the town of Motyzhyn, they said.
U.S. embassy says Russian troops "shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread" in northeast Ukraine
The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said Russian troops "shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread" on Wednesday in the decimated northeast Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. The embassy did not cite what evidence it had of the attack in a statement posted on its official Twitter account. "Such...
Zelenskyy tells Russian soldiers if they surrender 'we will treat you the way people are supposed to be treated — as people'
"On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I give you a chance, a chance to survive," Zelenskyy said to Russian troops in a new address.
Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers
This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
Wealthy Russians and oligarchs are reportedly buying as many as 4 apartments at once in Turkey in attempt to earn 'golden passports'
The country grants citizenship in as little as three months to foreign investors who buy at least $250,000 in real estate.
Ukrainian Snake Island border-guard member who told off a Russian warship has been released from captivity, military says
The defiant phrase used by the border-guard member became a national symbol of Ukrainian resistance against Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.
