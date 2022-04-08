Body of missing Nelsonville man found in Hocking River

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a Nelsonville man who went missing in January was found in the Hocking River last week.

After kayakers noticed a body in the Hocking River on Wednesday, March 30, the Athens County Coroner identified him as Derek Johnson , 39, who was reported missing on January 25, according to a news release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was reportedly last seen in January near his home on Laurel Run Road in Hocking County, the sheriff’s office said.

The Athens and Hocking Counties Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, continue to investigate the case.

