The inaugural State Champions Invitational in Tampa, Florida, on Friday and Saturday is the first of its kind on a national scale. The girls' basketball event features three teams ranked in the SC Next Top 25, including No. 1 Sidwell Friends (D.C.). The four participating schools, all of which are state champions, were selected from the seven states whose governing bodies allow teams to compete in events after their high school seasons have ended.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO