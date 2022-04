This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Until recently, it was impossible to even consider the use of psychedelics in modern medicine. Throughout the 20th century, psychedelics such as LSD and psilocybin were a forbidden topic. The banning of these compounds in the United States began in the 1960s and restrictions scaled from there.

RETAIL ・ 25 DAYS AGO