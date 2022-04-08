Traffic backed up on Highway 30 near J.R. Simplot Don Plant following injury crash

Traffic was backed up in both directions on Highway 30 near the J.R. Simplot Don Plant on Friday morning following an injury accident.

As a result of a collision between a sedan and a truck, a man was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Traffic was still backed up at about 10:30 a.m. Idaho State Police and the Power County Sheriff's Office responded. The crash is under investigation.