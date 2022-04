Today's smartphone market is nothing short of brutal. Over the past few years we've seen once-major players like HTC and LG shift focus to other products, and brands like Nokia have been bought and sold so many times that they're basically empty husks at this point, shadows of their former selves. Those players that remain are fighting over the few niches where there's still room to grow, and now more and more OEMs are pushing far past what we would previously consider a reasonable market ceiling. Samsung may be looking to woo shoppers with deep pockets by promising an innovative foldable experience, but for Sony this super-premium space is all about photography. Is it even possible to make a smartphone camera so good that it's worth the Sony Xperia Pro-I's $1800 sticker price? For as much as I really like this phone, I'm still not convinced.

