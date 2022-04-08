ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit City FC to host MLS Columbus Crew in 3rd round of U.S. Open Cup

Cover picture for the article(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC will host the MLS in Detroit for the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Le Rouge will host the Columbus Crew at Keyworth Stadium in...

WXYZ

WXYZ Editorial: Register now for Detroit's Motor City Makeover 365

WXYZ DETROIT — Officially, spring is here. Unofficially, spring-like weather this time of year in Michigan is day-to-day. Either way, it’s time to begin cleaning up for warmer days ahead. For the last 30 years, that’s been the driving force behind Detroit’s annual Motor City Makeover.
WXYZ

The WXYZ staff shares their favorite Tigers memories ahead of Opening Day

(WXYZ) — Ahead of Opening Day, we talked to the WXYZ staff to see what their favorite Tigers memories were. Check them out below!. I remember growing up in Detroit and as a little girl, the youngest of 9, I remember going to only one Tigers game with three of my five brothers who all played baseball! I remember a big white Tiger Stadium and climbing a gazillion stairs to get a hotdog and bag of peanuts. It was quite the treat! Then years later as an anchor here at 7, I was invited to Comerica Park to help announce the postgame show. My son James and nephew Tyler were with me. The two of them were little league baseball players and they got to come into the Tiger’s booth, see fireworks and a car giveaway. The stadium was stunning and to see the transformation of Detroit up close was even better. I love my city, I love my Tigers and the best is yet to come. Let’s Go Tigers!!
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers Opening Day: Submit your best photos!

DETROIT – Opening Day 2022 has come and gone for Detroit, but the Tigers’ thrilling Friday victory has certainly left its mark on fans hopeful for a strong season. With two new stars on the Tigers’ starting lineup, the revamped team stormed back to earn a walk-off victory over the division-rival Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.
The Detroit Free Press

Why some Frozen Four stars might pack a punch for Detroit Red Wings down the road

The NCAA hockey season wrapped up on Saturday night in Boston as Denver rallied from a 1-0 deficit to score five goals in the third period for a 5-1 win over Minnesota State. The national title is the Pioneers’ ninth, tying them with Michigan hockey for the most in Division I history. (It’s also the Pios’ fourth this century — to go with wins in 2004, 2005 and 2017 — while the Wolverines haven’t won a title since 1998.) ...
WXYZ

Sights and sounds from Tigers Opening Day pregame at Comerica Park

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers welcomed a full-capacity Opening Day crowd back to Comerica Park Friday for the first time since 2019. Miguel Cabrera received a loud ovation during player introductions, as did Spencer Torkelson, making his MLB debut. TRIBUTE TO BARTEE. The Tigers paid tribute to late first...
The Ann Arbor News

Pistons owner Tom Gores trusts in culture being built in Detroit

DETROIT -- Restorations take time and Detroit Pistons owner, Tom Gores understands that. The Pistons have just one game remaining this season but there have been a lot of ups and downs as the team’s young talent develops what it takes to be a championship-winning team. Detroit has gone 23-58 through 81 games but have seemed as though it has begun to turn a corner.
NHL

Preview: Red Wings to host Kids Night Saturday at Little Caesars Arena

Dylan Larkin Growth Chart available for kids in attendance, family-friendly activities planned and much more. The next generation of Detroit Red Wings fans will run the show on Saturday when the Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets for Kids Night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network.
WKMI

New Food Items in Detroit and Chicago Ballparks Look Amazing But Pricey

Reading about new ballpark food items for 2022 is kind of like going grocery shopping when you're hungry; not a good idea, because you want everything. Fingers crossed, but the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox are scheduled to open the 2022 baseball season on Friday, April 8th...with the caveat - "Weather Permitting". But when you do get to the ballpark, either one, Detroit or Chicago, bring some money, but you, my friend, are going to eat good.
