Detroit City FC to host MLS Columbus Crew in 3rd round of U.S. Open Cup

(WXYZ) — Ahead of Opening Day, we talked to the WXYZ staff to see what their favorite Tigers memories were. Check them out below!. I remember growing up in Detroit and as a little girl, the youngest of 9, I remember going to only one Tigers game with three of my five brothers who all played baseball! I remember a big white Tiger Stadium and climbing a gazillion stairs to get a hotdog and bag of peanuts. It was quite the treat! Then years later as an anchor here at 7, I was invited to Comerica Park to help announce the postgame show. My son James and nephew Tyler were with me. The two of them were little league baseball players and they got to come into the Tiger’s booth, see fireworks and a car giveaway. The stadium was stunning and to see the transformation of Detroit up close was even better. I love my city, I love my Tigers and the best is yet to come. Let’s Go Tigers!!

