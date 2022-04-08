ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-Manchester United Man Surprised at New Bruno Fernandes Contract

By Kaustubh Pandey
 1 day ago

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has expressed some surprise at the fact that Bruno Fernandes has signed a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.

Fernandes' contract has been extended till the summer of 2026 recently and the Portuguese has impressed for the Red Devils, since having joined the club from Sporting Lisbon under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Parker spoke to Apostagolos and he talked about Fernandes' new deal at the club, while expressing at how the new deal has been without even having a new permanent manager.

The ex-defender said: "I’m just surprised that a player can be given a new contract when he’s got two and a half years still to run. When the club hasn’t had a manager yet and you don’t know if the manager is going to seize him and his playings.”

Parker also stated that instead of a player like Fernandes, United need a player like Luis Diaz in the side to carry their team.

“Liverpool had a far better structure in the way they went about it (their transfer strategy). Now, they suddenly gone out and brought (Luis) Díaz."

"Now when you talk about a player hit the ground running. Incredible, absolutely incredible. You know, people at Manchester United have talked about Fernandes and what he’s done. Díaz is for me everything that Manchester United wants and needs now.”

BBC

Everton 1-0 Man Utd: Rangnick reaction

It will be "difficult" for Manchester United to qualify for next season's Champions League, interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted after Saturday's defeat at Everton. The 1-0 loss at Goodison left the Red Devils three points off the top four and having played more games than both fourth-placed Arsenal and fifth-placed Tottenham.
BBC

Rangnick on Ten Hag, his future and surgery for Shaw

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at Everton. Rangnick says he will speak to the club in the next few weeks about the consultancy role he is set to take this summer. He has been told about the "top...
BBC

Everton v Man Utd: Team news

Everton will welcome back Michael Keane and Allan after suspension. Midfielder Donny van de Beek is ineligible to face his parent club, while Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina remain sidelined. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is available again after recovering from illness, while Jessie Lingard returns from a similar...
Yardbarker

Man United midfielder attracting interest from Italian giants

Roma are rumoured to be leading the race for Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard according to the Daily Mirror. Juventus and AC Milan are also understood to be interested in the England international, who also maintains domestic attention from Newcastle and former loan side, West Ham. Ultimately, it’s a...
BBC

Transfer rumours: Haaland, Lukaku, Jorginho, Tielemans, Diallo, Tevez

With France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, expected to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid are preparing to step up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland - dealing a blow to Manchester City's chances of signing the Norwegian, 21. (Sunday Mirror) Both Haaland and Monaco's 22-year-old French midfielder...
United Transfer Room

