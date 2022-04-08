'I turned off the TV': Law students on the pain and joy of KBJ's confirmation

Related
SU law students to travel to DC for confirmation process of first Black female on Supreme Court
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 50 students from the Southern University Law Center will travel to Washington, D.C. to witness the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will become the first Black woman to ever sit on the United States Supreme Court if confirmed. The Senate Judiciary Committee...
Migrant Woman Says She Was Repeatedly Raped in ‘Modern-Day’ Slavery Ring in Georgia
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
Trump says people will be 'very happy' with his 2024 decision because 'it's a little boring now'
"Would they run against me? I doubt they would run against me. I doubt it," Trump said of other potential Republican 2024 presidential candidates.
Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit
Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC
White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
Judge Signals Marjorie Taylor Greene Candidacy Challenge Likely to Proceed
The Republican lawmaker's lawyer warned the court that a ruling against her could lead to challenges against Trump's fitness for office also.
Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months
A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
Food stamp update: Warning SNAP emergency benefits could end for MILLIONS if decision isn’t made by upcoming deadline
INCREASED SNAP benefits could end in May if the Biden administration does not extend the public health emergency declaration currently in place. The White House has until April 15 to implement the extension. Without it, MILLIONS of families could see their monthly SNAP allotment decrease. Many states have already dropped...
Kids Can Now Play Alone Outside Without State Punishing Parents
The law ensures that it isn't an offense if a "reasonable and prudent" parent allows their child to engage in independent activities like traveling to school.
“(One) student was the “Slavemaster” because he knew how to handle them,” students ‘sold’ Black classmates as slaves while in school, parent speaks out
Parents were in total disbelief and completely devastated about an incident that happened recently in a school when students held a ‘slavery auction’ where they were selling their Black classmates as slaves. The incident was brought to the light of the day when a mother of a Black student shared a post on social media informing other parents, the school district and the community.
Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
Trump Arrives for North Carolina Rally Amid 'Treason' Accusations
One legal expert said recent revelations show "compelling proof of corrupt intent" by the former president and his allies.
Top Democrat dings Ted Cruz for talking out of turn during Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing: 'I know the junior senator from Texas likes to get on television'
The rare jab from Sen. Pat Leahy, the chamber's longest-serving member, came as Cruz interrupted Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono's questioning.
A Judge Ordered The Pentagon To Stop Discriminating Against HIV-Positive Service Members
In a victory that is being hailed as a "landmark ruling," a federal judge on Wednesday ordered the US military to stop restricting the career advancement of service members who test positive for HIV. US District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia handed down summary judgment orders in two cases that...
Disney family member calls on company to ‘muster the courage’ to counter conservative outrage
The granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy E Disney has called on her family’s company to “muster the courage” when it comes to taking a stance on important issues. In opinion piece for The Washington Post published on Friday, Abigail Disney pointed to outrage over Disney’s response to Florida’s so-called “Dont Say Gay” bill as a reason why bosses should speak out on issues including LGBT+ rights. Her comments came after Republicans admonished Disney for eventually taking a stand on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed and signed into law last month in Florida. Bosses were earlier criticised by...
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban
Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
The Independent raises Melissa Lucio death penalty case before the White House
The White House said it had “nothing to predict” regarding the case of Melissa Lucio, a Texas woman on death row for allegedly murdering her two 2-year-old daughter, after The Independent asked whether President Joe Biden would consider pushing Governor Greg Abbott to intervene.White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed to Mr Biden’s public position on the death penalty and said she had “nothing to predict” in the case.“Well, you know the president’s position and view on the death penalty, and there’s an ongoing review at the Department of Justice, at a federal level, this is obviously at a state...
North Carolina Couple Set To Buy Historic Black High School Files Lawsuit, Claiming Racial Discrimination
A North Carolina couple looking to purchase a historic Black high school in Huntersville has filed a lawsuit accusing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission of racial discrimination. In the lawsuit, filed last month, Tyson and Regina Bates claim the commission is deliberately blocking their chances of buying Torrence-Lytle School by...
White Professor Threatens Black Colleague With Police After He Disagrees
Jelani Nelson said a white woman threatened to call the police on him after he exposed her $5,000 an hour consulting fee on Twitter.
Who is incarcerated in Virginia’s prisons?
(STACKER) — The United States has a higher incarceration rate than any other country in the world, but as violent crime trends have gone down nationwide in recent decades, the number of incarcerated people in America has continued to climb until just recently. In response to increasing fears over...
