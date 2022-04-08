ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

SpaceX expansion at Boca Chica halted by Army Corps

By Gaby Moreno
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xGSv_0f3X5MJr00

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – Proposed expansions of the SpaceX launch site at Boca Chica have been halted by the Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) until the aerospace company can provide adequate information.

In a letter viewed by The Verge , the government agency explains that they are closing a permit application for expansion of the Boca Chica launch site.

Just over a year ago, the plans for SpaceX’s proposed expansion were made public and showed the extent of their development plans. The plans required modification to the existing permit, which was given in 2014 and amended several times since, for the continued development of the launch site, according to a Public Notice put out by the Corps.

Is Boca Chica still the gateway to Mars?

The expansion would include the addition of “test, orbital, and landing pads, integration towers, associated infrastructure, stormwater management features, and vehicle parking.”

The notice cites that the expansion would impact “10.94 acres of mud flats, 5.94 acres of estuarine wetlands, and 0.28 acres of non-tidal wetlands,” for which the Corps says SpaceX provided mitigation plans to minimize the disruption.

Some of the proposed structures, like one of the colossal launch towers, have already been developed, despite warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Corps opened a public comment period for the proposed expansion that ended in April 2021 and then provided SpaceX with a letter outlining the comments so that they could address them, according to reporting by The Verge. SpaceX should have provided the Corps with those mitigation plans but has not done so.

SpaceX launches new satellites weeks after up to 40 fell out of orbit

On March 7 of this year, the Corps sent SpaceX another letter saying “the Corps has not received the public interest review or a compensatory mitigation plan. The Corps did receive a response to comments and an alternative analysis on October 7, 2021, and have concluded that the overall project purpose and siting criteria are so restrictive as to constrain the range of alternatives that must be considered under the 404(b)(1) Guidelines.” And because of this, they have withdrawn SpaceX’s application.

The application can be re-initiated by submitting a response addressing the comments and concerns that were gathered last year. At the moment, it is unclear if SpaceX has plans to do so.

In February, Elon Musk gave a presentation on the Starship program at the Boca Chica site and told the public that further delay in the project at Starbase would cause focus to be shifted to Florida.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle. On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man charged for murder after body found in burning vehicle

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle. Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo, 21, in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37. According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Florida State
Harlingen, TX
Business
Local
Texas Industry
Harlingen, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Harlingen, TX
Interesting Engineering

Sikorsky’s Defiant helicopter completes its flight of 700 nautical miles

Lockheed Martin Sikorsky's Defiant helicopter has completed its farthest flight so far, taking a 700-mile trip, the company said in its press release. The helicopter built in collaboration with the American aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, is vying for the place of the next Black Hawk helicopter for the U.S. Army. Lockheed Martin has announced that Defiant made its first flight outside Florida, where it has been undergoing tests for the past three years. The recent flight from West Palm Beach in Florida to Nashville was undertaken to showcase the aircraft at the Army Aviation Association of America’s annual summit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

NASA Orbiter Spots Chinese Rover And Tracks On Mars

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has spotted some pretty awesome stuff from orbit. From shifting dunes to mysterious “spiders”, its keen eye can spot a lot – including Zhurong, the Chinese rover that landed on Mars last May. Over the last 10 months, Zhurong has covered...
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

Jeff Bezos and Amazon just hired everybody but SpaceX for Project Kuiper

Amazon on Tuesday announced the largest commercial launch deal ever. The company said it has finalized agreements with three different rocket companies for a total of 83 launches. The rockets will deploy a majority of Amazon's low-Earth-orbit constellation of broadband satellites. With this deal, Amazon has acquired an extraordinary amount...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verge
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

United pilot makes ‘terrifying’ explosion announcement before emergency landing

Passengers had a shock on an United Airlines flight on Friday after the pilot reportedly made a “terrifying” announcement about an explosion in the cargo hold.Flight 2425 from Santa Ana, California to Houston, Texas was forced to divert to Austin around 4pm on 11 March after a “mechanical issue” was detected on board, the airline confirmed.Passenger Dillon Nathaniel told Fox News: “The public announcement system came on and said that there was an explosion in the cargo and there could or may not be a fire.“You could feel the plane start to pick up in speed. Everyone was terrified," he...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy