NEW MILFORD — Opposition is building in town to a proposal to widen the bridge on the scenic Cherniske Road. The one-lane bridge, which is west of the intersection with Sawyer Hill Road and Cherniske Road, was built in the 1930s. For the past few years, the town has been considering widening it to two lanes. Through public meetings and written letters, many residents are growing increasingly upset over that proposal, which is one of a few options.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 28 DAYS AGO