The Vail Interfaith Chapel was unique when it was built. But it’s going to be expensive to ensure the facility can serve the community for decades to come. The chapel is now more than a year into a 50th anniversary fundraising campaign. Work so far has included repaving the parking lot, replacing the roof, new windows and improved accessibility to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Solar panels and electric vehicle chargers have also been installed.

