West Nyack, NY

West Nyack residents: Dam worsens unresolved flooding issues

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
The water has receded on Jeffery Court in West Nyack, but that wasn't the case overnight.

Neighbors woke up to the streets looking like rivers and their backyards filled with water.

Flooding issues are nothing new to residents who say they have been asking for a solution for years.

They told News 12 that water from SUEZ Waters' Lake DeForest dam across the street is a contributing factor to their problem.

"It's a quality-of-life issue. Something has to be done. I personally believe a levee is part of the solution," says resident Sean Coffey.

Rockland County officials say first responders went to 31 flood-related calls and a few minor accidents.

In a statement to News 12, SUEZ officials said, "SUEZ and town officials are studying ways to address flooding that occurs in West Nyack after heavy rain events."

Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann says the town has hired an engineering firm to develop a plan to build a birm and a retention pond. News 12 is told it could take a little more than a year to get done.

