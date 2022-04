The start of every sport’s season is big if you follow it, but there’s just something about Opening Day. Maybe it’s just because I’m on the extreme end of the baseball fanaticism scale, but Opening Day seems have something a little more about it. It’s partially because it’s a sign that the long winter is over, and we’re not far away from summer. It’s also probably because the baseball season is a long, 162-game epic that has all sorts of twists or turns along the way.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO