Kent, WA

Kent Police investigating shooting at Hillcrest Cemetery that leaves one dead

I Love Kent
I Love Kent
 1 day ago

On Thursday evening, April 7, 2022 at around 5:30 p.m., Kent Police were dispatched to reports of shots being fired in the area of the Hillcrest Cemetery, located at 1005 Reiten Road (map below).

As officers arrived they located an unresponsive male with gunshot wounds. The officers immediately initiated life saving efforts which were continued when medics arrived at the location; however, the victim succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial information provided indicated that a dispute erupted among a group of people, which escalated to gunfire. After shots were fired, the group quickly dispersed and fled the area.

Kent Police Major Crimes Detectives arrived at the scene and are investigating this incident and the circumstances that unfolded.

“There is limited information and the victim has not been identified,” police said. “It is believed that this incident is specific to those involved and was not a random act.”

Kent police are asking that if you have information that may assist in this case to please call 911, the Kent Police Tip line at 253-856-5808 or email the information to [email protected].

Comments / 0

I Love Kent

I Love Kent

Kent, WA
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

 https://ilovekent.net

