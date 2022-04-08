ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina woman with multiple warrants refuses to leave bar, is arrested

Salina Post
Salina Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A Salina woman with a number of active warrants was arrested Thursday evening after she refused to leave a downtown bar. Officers were called to the Voo, 249 N....

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Police: Kan. woman was selling meth, marijuana from home

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a drug bust at a home in Great Bend. Just after 2p.m. April 1, members of the Great Bend Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence located at 2107 30th Street in Great Bend, according to a media release.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSNT News

Man accused of multiple Topeka burglaries arrested by TPD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested Wednesday by the Topeka Police Department on charges related to multiple burglaries. According to the TPD, officers were sent to the 900 block of S. Kansas on March 21, 2022 after multiple burglaries were discovered. A follow-up investigation led to the development of a suspect who was taken […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Window broken; Salina man looking for 'Michelle' arrested

The report of a disturbance led to the arrest of a local man who was wanted on a Salina Municipal Court warrant. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Cedar Creek Drive at 7 a.m. Thursday for the report of a disturbance. Two people at a residence there told officers that at about 6:30 a.m., an unknown person knocked on the back door of the residence and asked for someone named "Michelle," Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salina Post A Salina#N Santa Fe Avenue#Salina Municipal Court
Salina Post

Former KHP trooper charged after dog found dead with trauma

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — A former southwest Missouri sheriff's deputy who also once worked as a Kansas State Trooper faces animal abuse charges after his girlfriend's dog died of injuries that included fractured ribs and a liver laceration. The preliminary hearing for 24-year-old Zachary Cook, of Mount Vernon,...
Texoma's Homepage

Burk woman arrested after alleged bar fight

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is charged with assaulting another woman in a bar parking lot and then telling a police officer ‘she was going back and find the victim and finish what she had started.’ According to an affidavit, Makayla Gendron is accused of assault causing bodily injury. She was arrested after […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Hutch Post

Police ID 3 adults found dead in Kansas home

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after 3 adults were found dead in a home in Overland Park have identified the victims as 71-year-old Jonnie Hill, 64-year-old Susan Hill and 34-year-old Desiree Hill all of Overland Park. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police responded to a home for a welfare check...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas

KINGSDOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three children from Iowa have died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The collision was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on US-54 highway, about three miles southwest of Kingsdown. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mercury Grand...
KINGSDOWN, KS
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with felony for allegedly trying to strangle woman

POCATELLO — A 59-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with a felony after police say he attempted to strangle a local woman on Monday evening. Timothy S. Patschull has been charged with attempted strangulation following a Pocatello police investigation, which began to unfold when officers were dispatched to a home on the 1900 block of South Fifth Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, the woman told police that Patschull...
POCATELLO, ID
KSNT News

2 truck drivers killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two semi tractor-trailers crashed at a Butler County intersection Monday morning, killing both drivers. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on April 4, at Southwest 150th and Santa Fe Lake Road, also known as Salter Road. Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a truck pulling an empty flatbed was […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man charged with rape of 14 year old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Topeka man is in custody and has been charged with rape following an “incident” in the southwest part of Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives arrested Anthony D. Rodriguez, 19, on Tuesday, March 15, around 4 p.m. following an investigation into a sexual offense that took […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy