Peter Ziegler

Lviv, Ukraine CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin has a new general overseeing his war in Ukraine, and his military commanders are signaling a new phase in the war: an all-out effort to take and hold the portions of Ukraine’s Donbas region still under Ukrainian control. Ukrainians seem...
Amid growing concern about gun violence and untraceable "ghost guns" that can be 3D-printed at home, President Joe Biden was scheduled Monday to introduce new policy measures on firearms. Biden's announcement will most likely rely on executive orders on gun control, ghost guns and other facets of firearms regulation as...
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron declared Monday that he wants to “convince” a broad range of French voters to back his centrist vision, kicking off a two-week battle against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen ahead of the country’s presidential runoff vote. Le Pen, meanwhile,...
Billionaire Elon Musk’s reversal of his decision to join Twitter’s board opens the door to a hostile takeover and could lead to additional volatility in the stock, according to analysts. Musk’s decision not to join Twitter’s board means he’s no longer limited to owning just 14.9 percent of...
A weekend shooting at an Iowa nightclub that left two people dead and 10 others injured was a "targeted incident," police said. Cedar Rapids police Chief Wayne Jerman said in a news conference Sunday that evidence indicates there was more than one shooter and a dozen to two dozen shots were fired at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge around 1:27 a.m. Sunday.
Berlin CNN — Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he raised alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine during a “tough” and unfriendly meeting Monday with Vladimir Putin – the first Western sit-down with the Russian President since he launched his invasion in February. “This is not a...
Queen Elizabeth II last week said that her recent battle with COVID-19 left her “tired and exhausted.”. The monarch shared her experience in a virtual address with Royal London Hospital last week celebrating the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit. The Queen spoke with another former COVID-19 patient, Asef...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday morning via a press release that Juneteenth would be recognized as a city-wide paid holiday. NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AFTER WAKING UP WITH 'RASPY VOICE'. "As the second Black mayor of New York City, I know that I...
(CNN) — A Texas district attorney is filing a motion to dismiss a murder charge against a woman arrested last week in connection with what law enforcement called "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion." After a review of the case, Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez...
(CNN) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died when he was struck by a dump truck Saturday morning as he tried to cross a highway on foot in South Florida, authorities said. The former Ohio State University star and Heisman Trophy finalist was just 24. Authorities have so far...
