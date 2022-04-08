ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41o8ug_0f3X1vum00

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 .

But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor .

SEE NEXT: 10 highest-rated restaurants on Folly Beach

#29. Gilligan’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 14 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2623
Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. High Cotton Charleston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,662 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 199 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2605
Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Easterby’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2388 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414-4752
Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 90 Folly Road Blvd Suite B-4, Charleston, SC 29407
Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Nana’s Seafood & Soul

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 176 Line St Suite D, Charleston, SC 29403-5225
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Charleston, South Carolina are moving to most

#24. Anson

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (946 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 12 Anson St, Charleston, SC 29401-2018
Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. The Establishment

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 28 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401
Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Delaney Oyster House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 115 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401-3511
Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Marina Variety Store & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (412 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 17 Lockwood Dr Ste E, Charleston, SC 29401-1190
Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Tempest

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 32 N Market St Suite C, Charleston, SC 29401
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Charleston are moving to most

#19. Ellis Creek Fish Camp

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1243 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-3207
Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Pearlz Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9 Magnolia Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-7013
Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oysters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (876 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 698 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-4745
Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Chubby Fish

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 252 Coming St, Charleston, SC 29403-6768
Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Charleston Crab House-James Island

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,273 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 145 Wappoo Creek Dr, Charleston, SC 29412-2119
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Closest national parks to Charleston, South Carolina

#14. Rappahannock Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 701 E Bay St Suite 110, Charleston, SC 29403-5079
Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Charleston Crab House-Market St

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,281 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 41 S Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2002
Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Coast Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,054 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 39 John St Suite D, Charleston, SC 29403-6432
Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. The Crab Shack

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-4784
Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Hyman’s Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7,613 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 215 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3107
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Charleston

#9. Oyster House Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,332 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 35 S Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2002
Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. The Darling Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (628 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 513 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231
Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. The Ordinary

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,077 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 544 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5520
Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Revival

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (775 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 162 E. Bay Street (Next To The Vendue), Charleston, SC 29401
Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Fleet Landing Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,243 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 186 Concord St Intersection of Concord and Cumberland, Charleston, SC 29401-2642
Read more on Tripadvisor

READ NEXT: 5 highest-rated restaurants in Summerville

#4. Pearlz Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,244 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 153 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2124
Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Hank’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,497 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 10 Hayne St, Charleston, SC 29401-3106
Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,077 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 205 E Bay St Corner of Cumberland & East Bay, Charleston, SC 29401-2608
Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. 167 Raw Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,884 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 193 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-1620
Read more on Tripadvisor

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 4

Related
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
State
South Carolina State
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Tripadvisor Reviews#Food Drink#Americans#Red Lobster#Sc#High Cotton Charleston
UPI News

Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore

March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCBD Count on 2

5 highest-rated restaurants in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – With Spring in full swing, take advantage of the gorgeous Carolina weather and dine at some of Summerville’s top eateries. News 2 compiled a list of the most popular restaurants in Summerville. To qualify, the restaurant must have at least 50 reviews. Here are the top five highest-rated establishments, according to […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy