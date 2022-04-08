ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red flag warnings issued for this afternoon, evening

Salina Post
Salina Post
 1 day ago
Red flag warnings have been issued for much of Kansas Friday, including counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Friday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. Marion County....

