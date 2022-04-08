ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orthofix Announces New Business Unit President

By Josh Sandberg
Cover picture for the articleKimberley Elting, Chief Legal and Development Officer for Orthofix, Appointed to Lead Global Orthopedics Business. LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced a leadership transition for its Orthopedics Business Unit. Kimberley Elting, currently Chief Legal and Development Officer for...

