The oldest deli in Texas is celebrating 140 years on Saturday in downtown Victoria. Fossati’s was started by an Italian American immigrant who came to cut stone in America. As much of the country was being developed, John Fossati, the present day owner, says his ancestors heard they needed stone cutters to build the capital in Austin, which is how he ended up in Victoria. Where a saloon has now turned into a family favorite, that has endured over a century of service.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO