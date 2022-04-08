ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities go online to voice support for Ukraine

By MARK KENNEDY
 1 day ago
Russia-Ukraine-War-Celebrity Rally This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, bottom row from left, Juanes, Angélique Kidjo, Chris Rock, Alejandro Sanz, Bruce Springsteen and Gloria Steinem, who are among the celebrities expected to participate in a Global Citizen-organized social media rally to show support for Ukraine. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A group of inter-generational stars from film, TV, sports and music — including Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish — have signed up for a social media campaign to show support for Ukraine.

The Global Citizen-organized social media rally Friday urges governments, institutions, corporations and individuals to help fund humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and other regions of the world. Celebrities are being asked to use their social media accounts to publicize the effort, using the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine.

Springsteen posted a video on social media Friday to show his support: “Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now,” he said. “Everyone deserves safe and humane living conditions.” Barbra Streisand tweeted a link to Global Citizen and wrote: “I supported and hope you will too.”

The list of participants also includes The Weeknd, Alanis Morissette, Alejandro Sanz, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Chris Isaak, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, FINNEAS, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Green Day, Carole King, Jon Batiste, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Weezer, 5 Seconds of Summer, Dave Matthews, Radiohead, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, U2 and Usher.

Celine Dion took to Instagram to upload a video of support with a caption in English and French that said: “I'm calling in world leaders to help all those who are forced to leave their homes.” Ellen DeGeneres in her own video urged world leaders to “do the right thing and contribute the billions they need.”

The campaign has also been joined by players for the NBA's Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, the band Metallica, Billy Porter, Julian Lennon, Adam Lambert, Luis Fonsi, Måneskin, Padma Lakshmi, Weezer and Rita Ora.

Lenny Kravitz posted a photo of himself on Twitter holding a sign that read, in part, “Let love rule, not war.” Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, posted a video of support and a plea: “We're asking everyone who sees this to amplify this call.”

The campaign takes place a day before a pledging conference Saturday co-hosted by European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

