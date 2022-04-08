ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Football News Show: Manchester City v Liverpool 'won't decide title', says Stephen Warnock.

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer England defender Stephen Warnock and the BBC Radio Manchester's Mike...

www.bbc.com

SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Liverpool: Tiny margins involved in Premier League's title-defining rivalry

In 2018 Manchester City set new standards in the Premier League by scoring 106 goals and amassing 100 points. Liverpool finished 25 points back in fourth place. But since then there has been very little between the teams. They have shared three more Premier League titles - two for City and one for Liverpool - and one of them is pretty much certain to take another this May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stephen Warnock
BBC

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League's top two meet at Etihad Stadium

Date: Sunday, 10 April Venue: Etihad Stadium Kick-off: 16:30 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app. Manchester City and Liverpool meet at Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a huge Premier League encounter that could go a long way to deciding the destination of the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League, EFL, Scottish football: Ups, downs & European qualification

BBC Sport outlines the promotion and relegation issues - and the race for European qualification - in England and Scotland for 2021-22. Recent confirmed promotions, relegations, titles & qualifications. 2 April: Rangers qualify for Champions League. 26 March: Kelty Hearts promoted to Scottish League One. 19 March: Dover Athletic relegated...
UEFA
BBC

Everton 1-0 Man Utd: Rangnick reaction

It will be "difficult" for Manchester United to qualify for next season's Champions League, interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted after Saturday's defeat at Everton. The 1-0 loss at Goodison left the Red Devils three points off the top four and having played more games than both fourth-placed Arsenal and fifth-placed Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Bbc Radio Manchester#England#Bbc Iplayer#Radio#The Football News Show
AFP

Man City and Liverpool brace for summit meeting

Manchester City and Liverpool meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a Premier League summit meeting that could decide the title and set the tone for the rest of the season. "I wouldn't say I'm thankful that City is that good but it didn't deny our development," said the German, whose side have not won in the league at the Etihad since 2015.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fresh footage emerges of the shocking moment Cristiano Ronaldo appears to smash a mobile out of the hand of a fan after Everton defeat... as mother of 14-year-old boy claims Manchester United star 'assaulted' and 'bruised' her son

Fresh footage has emerged of Cristiano Ronaldo appearing to smash a mobile phone out of the hand of a fan after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Everton. A mum has also claimed that the Portuguese superstar 'assaulted' and 'bruised' her 14-year-old son by swiping his mobile phone out of his hand at full-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League wrap: Everton beat Manchester United to boost survival bid as Chelsea hammer Southampton

Anthony Gordon grabbed a 27th-minute winner as Everton boosted their hopes of Premier League survival with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Manchester United at Goodison Park.Gordon’s deflected effort proved enough for Frank Lampard’s men to bounce back from their midweek loss to relegation rivals Burnley and move four points clear of the drop zone.United interim boss Ralf Rangnick made half a dozen changes including bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford but his side suffered another blow to their top-four ambitions.Rashford was thwarted twice by Jordan Pickford before Everton seized their chance, with Gordon’s effort deflecting off Harry Maguire and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen questions Paul Pogba's SUITABILITY to the Premier League, with Frenchman linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer

Former Manchester coach Rene Meulensteen has questioned Paul Pogba's suitability to Premier League football amidst the Frenchman's future at Old Trafford. Pogba, 29, has failed to live up to expectations since his £89million return to United in 2016 from Juventus six years. Despite being one the key midfielders during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Both sides badly need the points and one could end the weekend with a grim feeling that they’ll be outside the elite next season, albeit different contexts of what elite represents for both Everton and Manchester United right now.The Toffees are desperate for points to beat the drop and avoid the relegation zone, but they have just a one-point buffer at the bottom of the Premier League. At the other end, Man United want to get back into the Champions League but are three points and places off the pace of the top four, following a run of one win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Everton beat toothless Man Utd as Chelsea run riot

Relegation-threatened Everton earned a priceless win against misfiring Manchester United on Saturday as Chelsea hammered Southampton 6-0 on a potentially decisive day in the race for the Premier League top four. But they restored confidence on Saturday by putting Southampton to the sword, racing into a 4-0 lead with just half an hour played.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Blackpool in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE

