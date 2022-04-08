Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United 'future can be brighter'

Manchester United are looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and a mobile phone following the club's 1-0 defeat against Everton on Saturday. After the full-time whistle, the 37-year-old forward made his way down the Goodison Park tunnel when he appeared to drop a fan's phone on the ground, according to eyewitnesses.
RENE MEULENSTEEN has blasted Paul Pogba for not living up to expectations since his big money move from Juventus in 2016. The comments come just days after Meulensteen was linked with a return to Manchester United as Eric ten Hag's assistant. The 58-year-old already has Old Trafford experience, having served...
Chelsea have outlined their plans for Conor Gallagher under Thomas Tuchel when he returns from his loan spell at Crystal Palace at the end of the season. The midfielder has been on fine form this season and received international recognition as he won Man of the Match on his England debut.
It will be "difficult" for Manchester United to qualify for next season's Champions League, interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted after Saturday's defeat at Everton. The 1-0 loss at Goodison left the Red Devils three points off the top four and having played more games than both fourth-placed Arsenal and fifth-placed Tottenham.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was the star of the show in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Benfica in the Champions League His performance was so good, he had Manchester United and Chelsea legends Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole in absolute awe. Liverpool and the Champions League is one of football’s greatest love...
Both sides badly need the points and one could end the weekend with a grim feeling that they’ll be outside the elite next season, albeit different contexts of what elite represents for both Everton and Manchester United right now.The Toffees are desperate for points to beat the drop and avoid the relegation zone, but they have just a one-point buffer at the bottom of the Premier League. At the other end, Man United want to get back into the Champions League but are three points and places off the pace of the top four, following a run of one win...
With France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, expected to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid are preparing to step up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland - dealing a blow to Manchester City's chances of signing the Norwegian, 21. (Sunday Mirror) Both Haaland and Monaco's 22-year-old French midfielder...
It is just over a week since Antonio Conte said it would be a "miracle" if his Tottenham team finished in the Premier League's top four and qualified for the Champions League. On 1 April Spurs were three points behind the Gunners, having played one game more and with an inferior goal difference.
Roma are rumoured to be leading the race for Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard according to the Daily Mirror. Juventus and AC Milan are also understood to be interested in the England international, who also maintains domestic attention from Newcastle and former loan side, West Ham. Ultimately, it’s a...
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is worth £100m, boss Bruno Lage has suggested. Portugal international Neves has been linked with several clubs, including Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United. The 25-year-old, who is contracted to Wolves until 2024, has scored four goals in 31 appearances for the Midlands club this season.
Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is drawing attention from Manchester United and this has been confirmed by his agent, claims a report. Nunez has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent days and the striker recently scored Benfica in the Champions League game against Liverpool in Portugal. He...
Everton will welcome back Michael Keane and Allan after suspension. Midfielder Donny van de Beek is ineligible to face his parent club, while Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina remain sidelined. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is available again after recovering from illness, while Jessie Lingard returns from a similar...
