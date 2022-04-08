ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United 'future can be brighter'

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United's Bruno Fernandes believes "the future can be brighter" for...

Police launch investigation into Cristiano Ronaldo phone incident at Everton

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation following an incident in which Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand at Everton.The force is appealing for witnesses after footage on social media emerged which appeared to show the Portuguese smashing a phone out of a Toffees fan’s hand and onto the ground as he limped off towards the tunnel following United’s 1-0 loss at Goodison Park.Ronaldo later issued an apology for his “outburst” via social media and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford “as a sign of fair-play and...
Everton 1-0 Man Utd: Rangnick reaction

It will be "difficult" for Manchester United to qualify for next season's Champions League, interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted after Saturday's defeat at Everton. The 1-0 loss at Goodison left the Red Devils three points off the top four and having played more games than both fourth-placed Arsenal and fifth-placed Tottenham.
Everton vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Both sides badly need the points and one could end the weekend with a grim feeling that they’ll be outside the elite next season, albeit different contexts of what elite represents for both Everton and Manchester United right now.The Toffees are desperate for points to beat the drop and avoid the relegation zone, but they have just a one-point buffer at the bottom of the Premier League. At the other end, Man United want to get back into the Champions League but are three points and places off the pace of the top four, following a run of one win...
Transfer rumours: Haaland, Lukaku, Jorginho, Tielemans, Diallo, Tevez

With France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, expected to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid are preparing to step up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland - dealing a blow to Manchester City's chances of signing the Norwegian, 21. (Sunday Mirror) Both Haaland and Monaco's 22-year-old French midfielder...
Man United midfielder attracting interest from Italian giants

Roma are rumoured to be leading the race for Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard according to the Daily Mirror. Juventus and AC Milan are also understood to be interested in the England international, who also maintains domestic attention from Newcastle and former loan side, West Ham. Ultimately, it’s a...
Ruben Neves is worth £100m, suggests Wolves boss Bruno Lage

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is worth £100m, boss Bruno Lage has suggested. Portugal international Neves has been linked with several clubs, including Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United. The 25-year-old, who is contracted to Wolves until 2024, has scored four goals in 31 appearances for the Midlands club this season.
Agent Confirms Manchester United Interest in 21-Goal Star Forward

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is drawing attention from Manchester United and this has been confirmed by his agent, claims a report. Nunez has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent days and the striker recently scored Benfica in the Champions League game against Liverpool in Portugal. He...
Everton v Man Utd: Team news

Everton will welcome back Michael Keane and Allan after suspension. Midfielder Donny van de Beek is ineligible to face his parent club, while Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina remain sidelined. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is available again after recovering from illness, while Jessie Lingard returns from a similar...
