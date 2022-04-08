ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TDOT to suspend all interstate construction work on Easter weekend

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said it will suspend all interstate construction work on Easter weekend. According to a press release, TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction...

