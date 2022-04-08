Biofuels Groups Disappointed with SRE Decision

A win for the environment! The Biden administration is letting California set its own climate-warming emission limits on cars once again. California is the most populated state in the U.S. and has often been a role model for other states with implementing environmental laws and regulations. California recently became the first state to make a plan to combat microplastics, many cities have banned fur, and some airports have even banned plastic water bottles. It’s clear that California is often a leader in environmental regulation, and many states have followed their lead.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO