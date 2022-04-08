ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Biofuels Groups Disappointed with SRE Decision

wnax.com
 1 day ago

Biofuels groups are disappointed with yesterday’s Small Refinery Exemption decision from EPA. The agency denied 36 exemption requests from the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) for 2018 but simultaneously granted compliance relief for...

wnax.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Manchin lauds Biden admin 'course correction' on pipelines after demanding energy regulator do his 'damn job'

Sen. Joe Manchin Friday lauded the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for reversing a February policy statement on gas pipelines, after slamming it and demanding its chairman do his "damn job" earlier this month. "Today’s unanimous vote during FERC’s open meeting was a course correction from their previous partisanship and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tree Hugger

Biden Administration May Add More Ethanol to Gasoline to Reduce Fuel Prices

The Biden administration may change the rules that limit ethanol to 10% of gasoline blends in summer and will permit E15 gas that has 15% ethanol, according to reports. This will increase the amount of grain that is used to feed cars when we should really be thinking about growing grain to feed people now that exports from Ukraine and Russia are cut off.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. Senator McConnell asks FERC to kill climate rule for pipelines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell called on federal regulators to kill new requirements to consider the greenhouse gas emissions of natural gas pipelines before approving construction, saying the rule hinders gas exports to Europe at time that European allies need it most. The Senate’s top Republican wants...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

US pipeline agency pulls back plan to assess climate impacts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid pushback from industry groups and lawmakers in both parties, federal energy regulators on Thursday scaled back plans to consider how natural gas projects affect climate change and environmental justice. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said a plan to consider climate effects will now be considered...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
eenews.net

FERC retreats on gas policies as chair pursues clarity

This story was updated at 8:55 a.m. EDT. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has rolled back sweeping new policies for large natural gas projects, including a framework for assessing how pipelines and other facilities contribute to climate change, weeks after prominent lawmakers panned the changes. In a decision issued unanimously...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biofuels#Sre#Ethanol#Air Act#Small Refinery Exemption#Rfs#The 10th Circuit Court#E15
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Biden Reinstates California’s Ability to Set Limits on Climate-Warming Emissions on Cars

A win for the environment! The Biden administration is letting California set its own climate-warming emission limits on cars once again. California is the most populated state in the U.S. and has often been a role model for other states with implementing environmental laws and regulations. California recently became the first state to make a plan to combat microplastics, many cities have banned fur, and some airports have even banned plastic water bottles. It’s clear that California is often a leader in environmental regulation, and many states have followed their lead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
MySanAntonio

Occidental plans 70 plants to capture carbon from air by 2035

(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp., the shale giant backed by Warren Buffett, plans to build 70 carbon capture facilities around the world by 2035 that will each remove as much as 1 million tons per year of the greenhouse gas directly from the atmosphere. Construction on the first, $1 billion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

House hearing with oil executives sets up partisan clash over gas prices

The House Energy and Commerce Committee Wednesday will grill a group of six major U.S. oil executives, with Democrats seeking to hold them "accountable" for allegedly fleecing Americans with high gas prices. Republicans, meanwhile, are expected to hammer the Biden administration's energy policies as they seek to pin the issue...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

U.S. EPA Soon to Announce Decision on Small Refinery Biofuel Waivers - Sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will announce a decision as early as Thursday on numerous pending applications from small fuel producers seeking to be excused from biofuel blending mandates, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The EPA has accumulated a backlog of more than...
INDUSTRY
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota's daily oil output could climb 100,000 barrels by year's end, regulator estimates

North Dakota’s oil output could climb another 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2022 amid high crude prices, a state energy regulator estimates. The U.S. could ultimately supplant about 750,000 of the 5 million barrels Russia had exported daily to countries that are now backing sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told reporters Tuesday at his monthly press briefing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Near Term Natural Gas Producer Aims To Fuel Energy Transition

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Some serious developments are happening in the natural gas industry. A quick glance at the Trading Economics chart for the price of natural gas depicts a clear upward trajectory since...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy