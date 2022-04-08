Charlie Manuel Joins The Anthony Gargano Show 4-8-2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the past half century, Phillies fans have heard one voice at the ballpark. That voice belongs to Dan Baker.
Eyewitness News sat down with the team’s longtime public address announcer to talk about how he recently overcame cancer and reclaimed the microphone for his 50th Phillies season.
“Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. The Philadelphia Phillies welcome you to Citizens Bank Park,” Baker says before every home game.
Baker’s voice spans multiple sports and stadiums in South Philadelphia.
On Friday, the Phillies host the Oakland Athletics in interleague baseball in their home opener.
From The Vet to The Linc to The Bank,...
