ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns, OR

Ammon Bundy jailed after trying to pass off work for his own campaign as mandated community service

By Bob Brigham
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuCZq_0f3WzNEw00

Ammon Bundy makes his way from the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters in Burns, Oregon on January 6, 2016. (ROB KERR/AFP via Getty Images)

Far-right activist Ammon Bundy is once again on the wrong side of the law in ongoing fallout after he was arrested for trespassing at the Idaho state capitol.

Judge Annie McDevitt ordered Bundy to spend ten days in jail after being found in contempt of court for not completing 40 hours of public service, KTVB-TV reports.

"The sentencing judge told Bundy that he could complete that service at a church or non-profit of his choice, but explicitly warned him that working for his own organization, or any service for which he got paid would not count. However, Bundy submitted hours that he had worked on his own political campaign, turning in a letter on his own 'Ammon Bundy For Governor' letterhead certifying that he had completed all 40 hours," the network reported.

Bundy was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.

"On Thursday, Judge Annie McDevitt ruled that not only did his campaign work not satisfy the requirement, but that it showed blatant disrespect for the instructions he had been given. Bundy did not just blow off his court-ordered service - which happens with defendants sometimes - but instead willfully made 'a mockery of the sentence you received,' McDevitt told him," the network reported.

Prosecutor Whitney Welsh played videos of Bundy's extremism at the hearing.

"He does not obey laws with which he does not agree," Welsh argued.

Bundy's campaign called the ruling "a demonstration of abuse of power and systemic corruption of our legal system—you are witnessing it right now."

In 2020, Bundy was dragged out of the statehouse in 2020 in handcuffs.

Comments / 215

t.a.h.
1d ago

That’s the problem with new republicans. They don’t care about laws. They are above the law. Don’t know where they got that idea.

Reply(21)
116
TheOneOnly
1d ago

This whole family is a waste of human flesh. The needed to but down like their friend was at the federal office but they send everyone to do their bidding.

Reply
78
COMANCHE SKYPOCKET
1d ago

this is a perfect example of you know who's best and brightest and if I say his fuer's name you will not see this comment because it will be automatically removed

Reply(19)
45
Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Ammon Bundy pays himself thousands in campaign cash

This story was first published by Boise State Public Radio. Ammon Bundy, the anti-government activist running as an independent candidate to be Idaho’s next governor, has paid thousands of dollars in campaign donations to a company he owns. According to campaign finance records, Bundy’s campaign has paid $13,500 in $1,500 monthly installments since June 1, […] The post Ammon Bundy pays himself thousands in campaign cash appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Ammon Bundy found guilty on two counts in 2021 case, sentenced to one year probation

BOISE — Far-right activist and gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy was found guilty Wednesday on one trespassing charge and one charge of delaying an officer. He received a $3,315 fine and was sentenced to one year of probation on the grounds he does not receive another misdemeanor, after the state said he is a public figure and has not been deterred by past sentences. He told the Idaho Press he planned...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burns, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Idaho Government
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ammon Bundy
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Sentencing#Getty Images#Ktvb Tv
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
95K+
Followers
15K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy