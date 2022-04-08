HETTIE (ROBINETT) WRIGHT

John Carson Crow, 85, of Columbia, formerly of Waynesville, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his wife Faye Crow of Columbia; three children, Kelly Crow (Chandra) of Aubrey, Texas; Kirby Crow (Mara) of Columbia, and Jeri Crow Collins (Chris) of Columbia; seven grandchildren, Sabrina Caringer (Tony) of Waynesville; Alyson Evans of Odessa; Kylie Braun (Jerrod) of Denton, Texas; Kinsey Crow of Aubrey, Texas; Jacob Crow of Aubrey, Texas; Katarina Crow of Columbia, and Alexia Gomes of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; two great-grandchildren, Lilly Benton and Kinsley Caringer, both of Waynesville; one brother, Charles Crow (Diane) of Penn Valley, Calif.; several other relatives and friends.

