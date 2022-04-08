ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartville, MO

HETTIE (ROBINETT) WRIGHT

Laclede Record
 1 day ago

Hettie (Robinett) Wright, 88, of Charlotte, N.C. died Jan. 29,...

www.laclederecord.com

Laclede Record

WILLIAM LAWRENCE WILSON

William Lawrence Wilson, 71, of Stoutland, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 31, 1950, in Camden County, Mo. to the late Ralph and Ada (Drake) Wilson. William was united in marriage to Phyllis Lorene Henson. He proudly served his country in the United States...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

JOHN CARSON CROW

John Carson Crow, 85, of Columbia, formerly of Waynesville, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his wife Faye Crow of Columbia; three children, Kelly Crow (Chandra) of Aubrey, Texas; Kirby Crow (Mara) of Columbia, and Jeri Crow Collins (Chris) of Columbia; seven grandchildren, Sabrina Caringer (Tony) of Waynesville; Alyson Evans of Odessa; Kylie Braun (Jerrod) of Denton, Texas; Kinsey Crow of Aubrey, Texas; Jacob Crow of Aubrey, Texas; Katarina Crow of Columbia, and Alexia Gomes of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; two great-grandchildren, Lilly Benton and Kinsley Caringer, both of Waynesville; one brother, Charles Crow (Diane) of Penn Valley, Calif.; several other relatives and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

MARY GLADYS (MACKNEY) POSTEN

Mary Gladys (Mackney) Posten, 74, of Richland, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home. She is survived by her three children, Curt Lynn Posten (Terrie) of Richland; Kellie Dale Hosna (Brian) of Lebanon, and Chad Martin Posten (Tawnya) of Richland; eight grandchildren, Kalya Mullins (Bert), Shawna Robinson (Layne), Derrick Posten, Taylor Posten; Devon Blair, Mackenzie Blair, Taliana Nekola (Nick) and Kolbe Posten; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Earl Mackney (Karen) of Richland; Everette Mackney of Medicine Lodge, Kan. and Leonard Mackney (Peggy) of Readyville, Tenn.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
RICHLAND, MO
Laclede Record

JACKIE L. RUSSELL

Jackie L. Russell, 87, of Hartville, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, in her home. Graveside services and burial for Jackie L. Russell will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Mount Olive Cemetery at Hartville, under the care and direction of Fraker Funeral Home Inc. of Marshfield.
HARTVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

DONALD D. REECE

Donald D. Reece, 71, of Phillipsburg, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was born Jan. 31, 1951, in Santa Barbara, Calif. to Harold and Neoma Ruth Gregg Reece. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Leita. He was raised in California...
PHILLIPSBURG, MO
Laclede Record

BARBARA JOAN HAUSE

Barbara Joan Hause, 75, of Waynesville, died Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, in the Phelps Health Medical Center at Rolla. She is survived by her husband Col. (Ret) David W. Hause of the home; her son, Alex Hause (Christy Schuler); her daughter, Emily Ewald (Kyle) of St. Charles; four grandchildren, Marley Ewald, Irene Ewald, Damien Hutcherson and Gabriel Hutcherson; her sister, Sandra Phillips of Pasadena, Texas; several other relatives and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

RCSM (RET) DANIEL BENTLEY “DAN’’ RIMMER

Regimental Command Sergeant Major, retired Daniel Bentley “Dan’’ Rimmer, 66, of Laquey, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his wife Lee Rimmer of the home; two children, Angela Rimmer (Rick Lingerfelt) of Atlanta, Ga. and Barbara Santone (Lacey) of Kissimmee, Fla.; two grandchildren, Gabriel and Victor; three brothers, Michael Rimmer (Marge) of Batavia, N.Y.; Jon Rimmer of Batavia, N.Y., and William Rimmer of the state of Florida; several other relatives and friends.
LAQUEY, MO
Laclede Record

BETTY LOUISE (PULLEY) TENNSION

Betty Louise (Pulley) Tennison, 89, of Cabool, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, April 4, 2022, in Houston, Mo. She was born Oct. 25, 1932, near Prosperine, Mo. to John and Marie Kimbell Pulley. On Oct. 21, 1950, she was united in marriage to Ralph Clayton Tennison. She was preceded in...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

ROBERT MILTON “BOBBY’’ JENKINS

Robert Milton “Bobby’’ Jenkins, 74, of Laquey, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the Dixon Nursing and Rehab Center of Dixon. He is survived by two children, Alberta Graves (Eddie) and Raymond Roberts (Fran) and their mother, Pat Jenkins, all of Waynesville; four grandchildren, Darrin, Cody, Missten, and Gabriella; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO

